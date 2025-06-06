If you need to unwind and unpack the chaotic and stressful week you just had, here are 10 events happening this weekend in Lagos where you can have fun, play games, dance, party, and have a good time.

Element House

Your favourite rave event will be held on June 7th, from 11 pm at the Landmark Centre and will be featuring amazing talent such as Rosey Gold, Manu, and Aftr Colors.

Life’s a Beach

If you love the beach, then this is the perfect event for you, where you can have fun and also be somewhere you love. It will be held on the 7th of June at Sol Beach. Grab your tickets fast so you don’t miss out on this fun.

Lasgidi Block Party

With the entertainment and good vibes created for this event happening in Lagos, you are sure to have the time of your life. It will be held on the mainland, at Agidingbi Primary School, Ikeja, on the 7th of June, from 8 pm till dawn, giving you enough time to feel all the vibes there are.

A.T.O.S

This event is for the ravers where you listen to all types of sound from afrobeats to amapiano, alte to fuji, hiphop to high life. You can’t get bored at this event because every sound and moment will keep your spirit high. It is happening on the 8th of June, from 9 pm at Trib3 Lagos, VI.

Naija Ramfest

Ileya is about to be lit with this fest in motion. It features a combination of food, fun, and entertainment. It is happening on the 8th of June, at Amore Gardens, Lekki, from 7 pm. The entry ticket price is ₦10,000.

Ankara Jam Party

At this event hosted at Baywater Parl, Lekki Phase 1, on the 8th of June, there is a lineup of engaging and fun activities such as runway, red carpet, play and win big, exhibitions, groove, and more. It starts at 1 pm.

Taste and Shop Pop Up

This event, which is held at Ilupeju Way, Dolphin Estate, Ikoyi, on the 8th of June, from 10 am to 6 pm, is one where you get to try out amazing delicacies perfectly made to soothe your taste buds. You also get to experience retail therapy through shopping. It is hosted by Ajara Foods.

Back to School

Why feel nostalgic about school when you can experience it again, just the grown-up version? At this event, you play like you used to when you were a child, and bringing your water gun is a necessity. It will be held at Gameland Lekki from 12 pm on the 7th of June.

Shots n Bikinis

This event is an all-nighter, from 7 pm till dawn, where you get to experience a stellar DJ lineup, foam party, speed dating, tug of war, etc. You can’t go wrong with this exciting event happening in Lagos this weekend at Vogue Beach Resort on the 8th of June.

Void Cafe

At this event, there will be games such as chess, Jenga, etc. There will also be karaoke, and even better? Comedy. This event will be held at Void Cafe from 6 pm to 9 pm, June 7th.