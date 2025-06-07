Top 5 Stories Of The Day | ASUU Enforces No-Pay-No-Work Over Delayed Salaries

ASUU enforces no-pay-no-work over delayed salaries

Makinde proposes single-term system for political office holders

PDP urges Tinubu to focus on Nigerians’ welfare in final two years

Afenifere faction demands Tinubu’s impeachment over highway contract

Chad suspends US Visa issuance in response to Trump travel ban

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has announced a no-pay-no-work stance against the Federal Government due to the continued delay in paying its members’ salaries.

ASUU National President, Prof. Chris Piwuna, confirmed the decision during an interview in Abuja on Friday. He accused the government of deliberately frustrating lecturers, especially after the union withdrew from the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS).

Although the Federal Government had previously stated that university staff would be removed from the controversial IPPIS platform, ASUU says salary delays have persisted, prompting their latest action.

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has called for a constitutional amendment to establish a single term of five or six years for all elected political office holders in Nigeria, instead of the current two-term, four-year structure.

Makinde made this proposal on Friday during a visit by Muslim clerics, traditional rulers, and political leaders to his residence in Ikolaba, Ibadan, following the Eid-el-Kabir prayers at the Agodi Eid Ground.

Congratulating the Muslim community on the 2025 Eid celebration, the governor expressed gratitude for their support throughout his six years in office. He emphasised that a single term would allow leaders to focus on delivering their mandate without the distraction of re-election politics.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on President Bola Tinubu to improve the welfare of Nigerians and redeem his image in the remaining two years of his administration.

In its Eid-el-Kabir message, the PDP urged the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led government to stop wasteful spending, dishonesty, and exploitation, which it said have worsened the suffering of the people.

The PDP said President Tinubu should use the time left in his tenure to act in line with the spirit of Eid-el-Kabir by showing selflessness and compassion for the people.

A faction of the pan-Yoruba group, Afenifere, has urged the National Assembly to begin impeachment proceedings against President Bola Tinubu over alleged conflict of interest in the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway project.

The group’s leader, Oba Oladipo Olaitan, criticised Tinubu’s public admission that contractor Gilbert Chagoury is his partner, calling it a serious ethical concern.

Tinubu made the statement while inaugurating the 30km Phase 1 of the project, praising Chagoury’s Hitech Construction as a symbol of “courage and commitment.”

Chad has halted visa issuance to US citizens in response to President Donald Trump’s travel ban targeting 12 countries, including Chad.

Citing the principle of reciprocity, President Idriss Deby said the move defends the country’s dignity, despite limited financial power. He criticised the US for citing visa vetting and information-sharing concerns, insisting Chad would not compromise its national pride.