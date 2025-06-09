Top 5 Stories Of The Day | FG Declares Thursday Public Holiday for Democracy Day

FG declares Thursday public holiday for Democracy Day

NCoS: 74% of inmates registered in NIMC database

IPMAN urges Dangote Refinery to lower petrol price

Sanwo-Olu dismisses rumours of rift with President Tinubu

Discos record ₦202bn revenue shortfall despite higher billing in Q1 2025

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

FG declares Thursday public holiday for Democracy Day

The federal government has declared Thursday a public holiday to mark the 2025 Democracy Day.

Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, Minister of Interior, made the announcement in a statement, commending Nigerians for 26 years of uninterrupted civil rule.

He described June 12 as a symbol of the nation’s commitment to truth, justice, and democratic values, adding that under President Tinubu, Nigeria remains committed to the will of the people in shaping its future.

NCoS: 74% of inmates registered in NIMC database

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) says 74% of inmates nationwide, 59,786 out of 80,879, have had their National Identity Numbers (NIN) captured in the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) database.

Spokesperson Umar Abubakar credited the progress to collaboration between NCoS and NIMC, and dismissed reports that NIN registration had not begun in all custodial centres.

IPMAN urges Dangote Refinery to lower petrol price

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has called on the Dangote Petroleum Refinery to reduce its petrol price, currently at ₦825 per litre.

Speaking to the press, IPMAN Publicity Secretary Chinedu Ukadike argued that the refinery has the capacity to sell at a lower rate.

His remarks followed Dangote Group President Aliko Dangote’s claim that the refinery had helped bring down fuel prices, with Nigerians paying about 55% less than others in West Africa.

Sanwo-Olu dismisses rumours of rift with President Tinubu

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has denied claims of a rift between him and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, describing such rumours as baseless and mischievous.

Speaking to reporters after meeting the president at his Ikoyi residence, Sanwo-Olu reaffirmed his loyalty and that of Lagos State to Tinubu’s leadership, insisting there is no discord between them.

Discos record ₦202bn revenue shortfall despite higher billing in Q1 2025

Electricity distribution companies (Discos) in Nigeria recorded a revenue shortfall of over ₦202 billion in the first quarter of 2025, despite a significant increase in electricity billing.

According to the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), the Discos billed customers ₦761.91 billion between January and March 2025 — a 106.68% increase (₦393.26 billion) from the same period in 2024. However, actual revenue collected fell short by over ₦202 billion.