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Blessing CEO Returns Online After Cancer Controversy
April 21, 2026

Blessing CEO Returns Online After Cancer Controversy

by YNaija
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Blessing CEO has returned to social media weeks after backlash over claims she had stage four breast cancer.

The controversy began in January when she shared a diagnosis and sought financial support. However, Xinus Medical Diagnostics disputed the report, alleging it belonged to another patient, Deborah Mbara.

Mbara’s family later petitioned the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, accusing Blessing of fraud and forgery involving over ₦300 million. The Nigerian Cancer Society also called for an investigation before she briefly deactivated her account.

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