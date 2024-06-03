Weekend Recap In Case You Missed It | Davido, Tems, Jim Iyke, Patoranking, Ghana Music Awards

Davido receives the award for “Best African Artist” at the 2024 Ghana Music Award

Tems opens up about her experience with men

Jim Iyke reveals why he barely has friends

Patoranking graduates from Harvard Business School

Nigerian singer and performer David Adeleke, also known as Davido, received the award for “Best African Artist” at the 2024 Telecel Ghana Music Awards show (TGMA).

Davido bested Burna Boy, Tyla, Asake, Tems, Rema, and JZyNO in the African music industry by receiving the “Best African Artist” award at the award show, which took place at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre on June 1.

The same award was won by Nigerian singer Asake in 2023.

Nigerian singer-songwriter Temilade Openiyi, popularly known as Tems, sat with YouTube content creator Korty EO in her latest episode, revealing what she believes most men’s intentions to be concerning her.

According to the Me & U singer, men involved with her only pursued sexual relations with her when she was asked if she’d ever been in love.

“A lot of guys, they are pronounced. There is no agenda but to penetrate,” she said.

Jim Iyke reveals why he barely has friends

Nollywood veteran actor Jim Iyke revealed that he finds it difficult to make friends lately. He stated that he sought friendships that would not require frequent communication.

According to him, he would prefer to have friends who wouldn’t expect him to always be there in their daily events, but whenever it came down to important matters, he would always be there for them.

“We do not hang around emotions. We do not have time for it. That is why I cannot be friends with everybody,” he said.

“I need somebody that will not be hung up on my last act. I am too transitional for it.”

“My propensity for growth is at an alacrity that you cannot keep up with.”

Patoranking graduates from Harvard Business School

Singer and rapper Patoranking has shocked everyone by turning up as a graduate of Harvard Business School. The singer took to Instagram to announce that he had just graduated from Harvard and would be venturing into tech as he launched a technology scholarship program under his Non-profit organisation “Patoranking Foundation”.

Earlier last week, the artist also took to social media to announce that forty scholarship positions were available as he welcomed Nigerians to try and apply for them.

“Embracing technology has been a game changer in my music career and business; visit @patorankingfoundation for more information on how to APPLY! There are 40 spaces available; my birthday gift is for 40 people Only. Let’s go!,”