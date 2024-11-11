Article

Check Out the Winners of The Future Awards Africa (TFAA) 2024

Here Are The Future Awards Africa (TFAA) Nominees Ahead Of The Award Night

The 18th edition of The Future Awards Africa (TFAA) took place at the Balmoral Convention Centre, Federal Palace Hotel, on November 10, recognising and giving awards to bright young and talented stars in Nigeria and Africa.

The night was one of excellence as many pioneers and leading talents in their respective fields were nominated and awarded for their skills and creativity in their niches.

The event was hosted by fashion designer Veekee James and Guinness World Record holder for the longest marathon chess game, Tunde Onakoya, with guest appearances from Bolaji Idowu, Juliet Ibrahim, Uti, Denrele Edun and more.

Themed “Celebrating the Great and Daring”, this year’s award show aims to particularly spotlight the unique individuals across Africa, congratulating and celebrating them for their consistency, surpassing their challenges and creating impactful moments in the lives of their fans and Africans.

The winners of The Future Awards Africa (TFAA) are:

Education

  • Odunayo Aliu – Winner
  • Kudakwashe Foya
  • Obasanjo Fajemirokun
  • Jennifer Jonathan
  • Aramide Kayode

Journalism

  • Adesuwa Giwa Osagie
  • Zainab Bala – Winner
  • Blessings Mosugu
  • Eniola Olatunji
  • Abubakar Ibrahim Olaye

Content Creation 

  • Isaac Olayiwola (Layi Wasabi) – Winner
  • Winifred Nwania (Zeelicious)
  • Joseph Onaolapo (Jay On Air)
  • Nonye Udeogu (This Thing Called Fashion)
  • Folagade Banks (Mama Deola)

Creativity and Innovation

  • Shamsuddeen Jibril
  • Zonna (Zo Culture)
  • Anita Ashiru – Winner
  • Salvation Uzoma (Ke0la)
  • Ibukunoluwa Ajagbe (IBQuake)

Music

  • Chimamanda Chukwuma Pearl (Qing Madi)
  • Ayobami Alli-Hakeem (AnEndlessOcean)
  • Daniel Etiese Benson (BNXN) – Winner
  • Michael Adebayo Olayinka (Ruger)
  • John Saviours Udomboso (Young John)

Sport

  • Victor Boniface – Winner
  • Ademola Lookman
  • Sukurat Aiyelagbegan
  • Amy Okonkwo
  • Elizabeth Oshoba

Acting

  • Genoveva Umeh – Winner
  • Uche Montana
  • Mike Afolarin
  • Kayode Ojuolape
  • Jide Oyegbile (J-Blaze)

Arts and Literature

  • Mayowa Alabi (ShutaBug)
  • Samson Bakare
  • Sylvestre Nsengimana – Winner
  • Ahmed Alsagheer
  • Damilare Kuku

Photography

  • Omoboyejo Oyewusi (ItsBoye)
  • Onuchukwu Timothy (MyDadsBoss)
  • Chika Onuu
  • Enoshowo Eworo (Captured by Adesuwa)
  • Ifeoluwa Babalola (SnappCode) – Winner

Activism and Advocacy 

  • Fauzuddeen Mahmud
  • Amrah Aliyu
  • Jude McKelvin Oseh
  • Tolulope Theresa Gbenro
  • Mukthar Halilu Modibbo – Winner

Fashion

  • Ikechukwu Urum (Founder Jabari Model Management)
  • Phupho Gumede K
  • Muftau Femi Ajose (Founder Cute Saint)
  • Amy Aghomi
  • Olayinka Ashogbon (Founder AshLuxe) – Winner

Health and Fitness

  • Olabintan Odunola
  • Yewande Benn
  • Kiki Diorgu
  • Olusina Ajidahun – Winner
  • Amanda Ihemebiri

Community Action

  • Chioma Ukpabi
  • Damilola Uzoma-Udoma
  • Doreen Omosele
  • Stanley Anigbogu – Winner
  • Ridwan AbdulRazaq

Law

  • Rosemond Phil-Othihiwa
  • Anita Osarieme
  • Victoria Oloni
  • Ayooluwa Oderinde – Winner
  • Bernice Asein

Film

  • Akinkunle Michael Akinrogunde (AMA Psalmist) – Winner
  • Praise Onyeagwalam (Director Pink)
  • Tola Okodugha
  • Fadamana Okwong
  • Feyifunmi Oginni

Professional Service

  • Hammed Kayode Alabi
  • Mark-Anthony Ezeoha
  • Felix Ohaeri
  • Stanley Nweke-Eze
  • Aboyowa Ikpobe – Winner

Entrepreneuship 

  • Promise Ovai Kenneth-Odum (CEO Rukkies Decor)
  • Oluwole Fapohunda (CEO Seven30 Real Estate Ltd)
  • Bayo Lawal (Co-Founder Dukiya Investment) – Winner
  • Miracle Onuoha (CEO The Fluiide Company Ltd)
  • Williams Fatayo (CEO MovebytruQ)

Technology

  • Tobi Ololade (Founder Dojah)
  • Itunu Olufemi (Founder Brainary Technology Education)
  • Johnson Jaiyeola (CEO Helgg Scooters LTD)
  • Femi Aluko (CEO & Co-Founder Chowdeck Logistics) – Winner
  • Kelvin Umechukwu (CEO & Co-Founder Bumpa)

Intrapreneurship 

  • Victor Okpala
  • Hakeem Akiode
  • Debbie Larry-Izamoje – Winner
  • Mary Edoro
  • Salman Dantata

On Air Personality

  • Seyebomi Ogunsanya (Sheye Banks) – Winner
  • Ope Keshinro (SwitOpe)
  • Ita Nsikan-Abasi Asuquo (Grandprince Ita)
  • Emmanuella Isioma Odiatu
  • Osato Edokpayi (Osato EDK)

Agriculture

  • Etimbuk Imuk
  • Esohe Ekunwe – Winner
  • Azeez Salawu
  • Nyifamu Manzo

Governance

  • Muhammad Sani Kassim
  • Abdulhaleem Ringim
  • Damilola Yusuf Adelodun – Winner
  • Naufal Ahmad
  • Ayisat Agbaje-Okunade
