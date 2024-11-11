Check Out the Winners of The Future Awards Africa (TFAA) 2024

The 18th edition of The Future Awards Africa (TFAA) took place at the Balmoral Convention Centre, Federal Palace Hotel, on November 10, recognising and giving awards to bright young and talented stars in Nigeria and Africa.

The night was one of excellence as many pioneers and leading talents in their respective fields were nominated and awarded for their skills and creativity in their niches.

The event was hosted by fashion designer Veekee James and Guinness World Record holder for the longest marathon chess game, Tunde Onakoya, with guest appearances from Bolaji Idowu, Juliet Ibrahim, Uti, Denrele Edun and more.

Themed “Celebrating the Great and Daring”, this year’s award show aims to particularly spotlight the unique individuals across Africa, congratulating and celebrating them for their consistency, surpassing their challenges and creating impactful moments in the lives of their fans and Africans.

The winners of The Future Awards Africa (TFAA) are:

Education

Odunayo Aliu – Winner

Kudakwashe Foya

Obasanjo Fajemirokun

Jennifer Jonathan

Aramide Kayode

Journalism

Adesuwa Giwa Osagie

Zainab Bala – Winner

Blessings Mosugu

Eniola Olatunji

Abubakar Ibrahim Olaye

Content Creation

Isaac Olayiwola (Layi Wasabi) – Winner

Winifred Nwania (Zeelicious)

Joseph Onaolapo (Jay On Air)

Nonye Udeogu (This Thing Called Fashion)

Folagade Banks (Mama Deola)

Creativity and Innovation

Shamsuddeen Jibril

Zonna (Zo Culture)

Anita Ashiru – Winner

Salvation Uzoma (Ke0la)

Ibukunoluwa Ajagbe (IBQuake)

Music

Chimamanda Chukwuma Pearl (Qing Madi)

Ayobami Alli-Hakeem (AnEndlessOcean)

Daniel Etiese Benson (BNXN) – Winner

Michael Adebayo Olayinka (Ruger)

John Saviours Udomboso (Young John)

Sport

Victor Boniface – Winner

Ademola Lookman

Sukurat Aiyelagbegan

Amy Okonkwo

Elizabeth Oshoba

Acting

Genoveva Umeh – Winner

Uche Montana

Mike Afolarin

Kayode Ojuolape

Jide Oyegbile (J-Blaze)

Arts and Literature

Mayowa Alabi (ShutaBug)

Samson Bakare

Sylvestre Nsengimana – Winner

Ahmed Alsagheer

Damilare Kuku

Photography

Omoboyejo Oyewusi (ItsBoye)

Onuchukwu Timothy (MyDadsBoss)

Chika Onuu

Enoshowo Eworo (Captured by Adesuwa)

Ifeoluwa Babalola (SnappCode) – Winner

Activism and Advocacy

Fauzuddeen Mahmud

Amrah Aliyu

Jude McKelvin Oseh

Tolulope Theresa Gbenro

Mukthar Halilu Modibbo – Winner

Fashion

Ikechukwu Urum (Founder Jabari Model Management)

Phupho Gumede K

Muftau Femi Ajose (Founder Cute Saint)

Amy Aghomi

Olayinka Ashogbon (Founder AshLuxe) – Winner

Health and Fitness

Olabintan Odunola

Yewande Benn

Kiki Diorgu

Olusina Ajidahun – Winner

Amanda Ihemebiri

Community Action

Chioma Ukpabi

Damilola Uzoma-Udoma

Doreen Omosele

Stanley Anigbogu – Winner

Ridwan AbdulRazaq

Law

Rosemond Phil-Othihiwa

Anita Osarieme

Victoria Oloni

Ayooluwa Oderinde – Winner

Bernice Asein

Film

Akinkunle Michael Akinrogunde (AMA Psalmist) – Winner

Praise Onyeagwalam (Director Pink)

Tola Okodugha

Fadamana Okwong

Feyifunmi Oginni

Professional Service

Hammed Kayode Alabi

Mark-Anthony Ezeoha

Felix Ohaeri

Stanley Nweke-Eze

Aboyowa Ikpobe – Winner

Entrepreneuship

Promise Ovai Kenneth-Odum (CEO Rukkies Decor)

Oluwole Fapohunda (CEO Seven30 Real Estate Ltd)

Bayo Lawal (Co-Founder Dukiya Investment) – Winner

Miracle Onuoha (CEO The Fluiide Company Ltd)

Williams Fatayo (CEO MovebytruQ)

Technology

Tobi Ololade (Founder Dojah)

Itunu Olufemi (Founder Brainary Technology Education)

Johnson Jaiyeola (CEO Helgg Scooters LTD)

Femi Aluko (CEO & Co-Founder Chowdeck Logistics) – Winner

Kelvin Umechukwu (CEO & Co-Founder Bumpa)

Intrapreneurship

Victor Okpala

Hakeem Akiode

Debbie Larry-Izamoje – Winner

Mary Edoro

Salman Dantata

On Air Personality

Seyebomi Ogunsanya (Sheye Banks) – Winner

Ope Keshinro (SwitOpe)

Ita Nsikan-Abasi Asuquo (Grandprince Ita)

Emmanuella Isioma Odiatu

Osato Edokpayi (Osato EDK)

Agriculture

Etimbuk Imuk

Esohe Ekunwe – Winner

Azeez Salawu

Nyifamu Manzo

Governance