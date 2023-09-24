The Future Awards Africa Unveils Nominee List for the 17th Edition: Celebrating Outstanding Youth Achievements

The stage is set for Africa’s biggest youth celebration — The Future Awards Africa, a spectacular event created to honour the milestone achievements of youth across the continent.
As the award day approaches, TFAA sets the ball rolling with strategically orchestrated events that will ultimately culminate into a grand finale. Starting with the announcement that opened the floor for unrestricted nominations, to the introduction of its jury and now, the grand unveiling of the nominees on the 24th of September, expectations are sky high for the big day which is going to be hosted by the charismatic duo- Tayo Faniran, the multitalented Actor and entrepreneur, and the ever-graceful Idia Aisien, an influential figure in the media world.
This year’s list showcases a list of impressive personalities renowned for excellence and norm-shattering endeavors across various fields, including content creator Enioluwa Adeoluwa, filmmaker and, Guinness world record holder Hilda Baci, award-winning entrepreneur, Jumoke Dada, popular Nigerian track and field athlete, Tobi Amusan, singer and songwriter Asake, popular comedian Broda Shaggi and MTV VJ search star, Omonhinmin ‘ILO’ Ilooise and many more
Themed “Defying Odds, Inspiring Greatness”, the above list of norm defies who have made indelible marks on youth culture across the continent rings true to its tone.
With 25 categories, 128 nominees, and three judging stages. Who will the 25 award winners be? Commenting on the nominations, xxx, a member of the Independent Audit Committee, expressed her approval of the final list. “The selection process had been rigorous. We also had been well-equipped with instructions that shaped our perception of what TFAA was doing — creating a system of excellence that identified and celebrated only the best.”
“In a world that now promotes shortcuts, I fully understand TFAA’s vision and the need to echo the importance of hard work. It’s been 17 years of promoting this ideology, and I’m glad to have been a part of it,” she concluded.
Since its inception in 2004, The Future Awards has impacted well over 2,000 young people between 18 and 31, recognized 250 winners, and reached over 100,000,000 through the media.
This year’s edition is fully sponsored by Maggi, Stability and Sustenance, and The Future Project.
See the complete list of nominees below;
Young person of the year
Hilda Baci- Guinness world record holder.
Oluwaseyi Moejoh- Climate change and youth development activist.
Victor Osimhen- Professional Footballer.
ena Wakama-Coach of D’Tigress.
Precious Eniayeka-Founder at Stellar Initiative.
Enioluwa Adeoluwa-Content creator.
Education
Aliu Toluwani Victor – CEO of Royal foundation Africa
Sultan Akintunde-CO founder and CTO Altschool Africa.
Demilade Adelaja-SDG youth advocate.
Adaora Nwodo-Tech content creator.
Uchechi Rochas – Director General of Rochas Foundation
Professional service
Oghenerukevwe Toka- Social Media Manager, Consultant, and Coach
Phoebe Dami-Asolo -Marketing and commercial professional
Olubukayo Ewuoso -Digital marketing officer
Muhumuza Brian -Intercontinental publicist
Fatima Jimanate Umar- Development group impact analyst
Law
Bioku Benjamin -Legal manager at Sahara
Chidi Odoemenam- Senior Associate at Rendeavour Nigeria
Damilola Wright-Lawyer
Toyin Aiyepola- Lawyer
Entrepreneurship
Nathan Nwachukwu – CEO of Klas
Lukman Shobowale -Real Estate Expert
Jumoke Dada – Award-winning Entrepreneur
Victor Ehindero -A visionary tech entrepreneur
Miracle Nwachukwu – Interior Designer
Victor Adegbile – CEO at Land Republic Limited
Bella Victor -Chairman of Lander Estate.
Bright Sekoni -CEO of Audacia properties
Sandra Chukwudozie -Founder & CEO – Salpha Energy
Noah Ibrahim -Co-Founder – Eatnow.ng
Agriculture
Emmanuel Negedu-CEO of AgriLife youth
Joshua Ifezue-Founder of Jofez Agro
Joshua Okpata- Exxon Mobil undergraduate scholar
Technology
Weevil Company- Hansel Okeke and Germaine Okeke are founders of Weevil Company.
Victor Fatanmi- Ceo of Fullgapco
David Onilude-Tech Enthusiast
Yanmo Omoregbe Co-founder and COO of Bamboo
Goodness Kayode- CEO of Sendchamp
Shodipo Ayomide- Engineering and Developer Relations Leader
Iyinoluwa Deborah Raj
Photography
Chika Onuu-Photographer and videographer
Opeyemi Femi Oke – Photographer
Deji Oluokun
Ngozieme- Photographer
Akindele Ibukun -Lead director for VISUALCHEF.HO
Bolarinwa (Horlaof Lagos) – Owner of HOL Academy
Advocacy and Activism
Muhammad Kolo Muhammad -Play metro
Odanye Kehinde- Youth Advocate
Osariemen Grace Omoruyi – Founder of Restorative Justice for Africa.
Tobiloba Osogbiye- Public Affairs Officer
Sport
Victor Osimhen – Footballer
Tobi Amusan -Nigerian track and field athlete.
Asisat Oshoala – Footballer.
Michelle Alozie – Footballer.
Mary Busayo Olatunji- Squash Player.
Ese Brume- Athlete.
ON-Air Personality
Emmanuel Onwuka- Journalist
Ilowitdflo.-TV Presenter
Karen Dimkpa- Queen of Pop Radio
Laila Johnson Salami- Co-Anchor on Arise TV
Anita Akuffo- Host and a Presenter
Adesola Balikis – Radio Presenter
Journalism
Deborah Tolu Kayode -Communications Specialist
Akinlade Abiodun -Writer
Pelumi Salako- Freelance Journalist
Ore Ogunbiyi-Economist
Intrapreneurship
Tutu Adetunmbi- Content Marketing Consultant.
Solomon O. Ayodele -Head of Innovation at WEMA Bank.
Ernesto O. Dibia -Medical Laboratory scientist
Victor Okpala – Manager of Spotify
Precious Akpan -Businesswoman
Health and wellness
Mmekidmfon Umanah -Business executive
Dr Princess Ike- Public Health Optometrist.
Emmanuel Oni -Businessman
Victor Amusan – Health Tracker
Fashion
Uyiosa Omoregbe – Owner of NASO clothing brand.
Rhoda Aguonigho- Fashion Consultant.
Thebetsile Thebe Magugu-Fashion designer.
Veekee James- Fashion Designer.
Gbemisola Okunlola-Founder of ALONUKO.
FILM
Abdulazeez Greene- Cinematographer.
TG Omori- Music video director.
Ovi Odiete- Nollywood Actor.
Nora Awolowo-Producer, cinematographer, and filmmaker.
Steven Ndukwu- Travel and real estate content curator.
Ife Olujuyigbe-Film maker.
Niyi Fagbemi- Filmmaker.
Ifan Michael-Filmmaker.
Acting
Mike Afolarin- Actor.
Rahama Sadau- Actress.
Moshood Fattah-Actor.
Emeka Nwagbaraocha- Actress.
Ama Qamata- Actress.
Olumide Oworu- Actress.
Tobi Bakre-Actress.
Genovevah Umeh- Actress.
Scarlet Gomez – Actress
Content Creation
Layi Wasabi -Content Creator.
Fisayo Fosudo- Visual Storyteller.
Eniola Korty Olanrewaju – Filmmaker.
Salem King – content creator.
The Wisdom Man – Content Creator.
Maryam Apaokagi – Comedienne.
Samuel. A Perry ( Broda Shaggi) – comedian.
Music
Ayra Starr- Singer
Asake- Artist.
Libianca- Cameroonian Singer.
Aya Nakamura – French Singer.
Tay C – French Singer and songwriter.
Governance
Hakeem Onasanya -Head of Startups.
Igunbor Sarah -Senior Assistant to Edo State Governor.
Mustapha Isa Ozo – Managing Director of A Public Relations and Digital Communication Company.
Seun Olufemi White- Lawyer.
Rukayatt Shittu- Journalist.
Khalil-Halilu
Community Action
GodsFavour Ahimisi-Game changer in community action.
Ndasadu lau Idris Bilyaminu- Founder of YapDfAfrica
Chioma Ukpabi- Founder of SUWK.
Salawu Azeez- Climate Activist.
5. Iresalewa Muhammed Bello- Founder of Nimah Andreh.
Arts and Literature
Haneefah Abdulraman-writer
Michael Dubby- Entrepreneur.
Morenike Olusanya- Book Cover Artist.
Dance
Izzy Odigie- Choreographer.
Regina Eigbe- choreographer.
Sherrie Silver- Philanthropist.
Dream Catchers-Dance Group.
Creativity and Innovation
Victoria Adesanmi- Interior Designer.
Hauwa Lawal- Screenwriter.
Babatunde Sanni of Ikorodu Bois
Intissar Bashir Kurfi -Environmentalist.
Service to the Young
Melody Fidel-Entrepreneur.
Bosun Tijani-Minister of Communications.
