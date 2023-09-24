The Future Awards Africa Unveils Nominee List for the 17th Edition: Celebrating Outstanding Youth Achievements

The stage is set for Africa’s biggest youth celebration — The Future Awards Africa, a spectacular event created to honour the milestone achievements of youth across the continent.

As the award day approaches, TFAA sets the ball rolling with strategically orchestrated events that will ultimately culminate into a grand finale. Starting with the announcement that opened the floor for unrestricted nominations, to the introduction of its jury and now, the grand unveiling of the nominees on the 24th of September, expectations are sky high for the big day which is going to be hosted by the charismatic duo- Tayo Faniran, the multitalented Actor and entrepreneur, and the ever-graceful Idia Aisien, an influential figure in the media world.

This year’s list showcases a list of impressive personalities renowned for excellence and norm-shattering endeavors across various fields, including content creator Enioluwa Adeoluwa, filmmaker and, Guinness world record holder Hilda Baci, award-winning entrepreneur, Jumoke Dada, popular Nigerian track and field athlete, Tobi Amusan, singer and songwriter Asake, popular comedian Broda Shaggi and MTV VJ search star, Omonhinmin ‘ILO’ Ilooise and many more

Themed “Defying Odds, Inspiring Greatness”, the above list of norm defies who have made indelible marks on youth culture across the continent rings true to its tone.

With 25 categories, 128 nominees, and three judging stages. Who will the 25 award winners be? Commenting on the nominations, xxx, a member of the Independent Audit Committee, expressed her approval of the final list. “The selection process had been rigorous. We also had been well-equipped with instructions that shaped our perception of what TFAA was doing — creating a system of excellence that identified and celebrated only the best.”

“In a world that now promotes shortcuts, I fully understand TFAA’s vision and the need to echo the importance of hard work. It’s been 17 years of promoting this ideology, and I’m glad to have been a part of it,” she concluded.

Since its inception in 2004, The Future Awards has impacted well over 2,000 young people between 18 and 31, recognized 250 winners, and reached over 100,000,000 through the media.

This year’s edition is fully sponsored by Maggi, Stability and Sustenance, and The Future Project.

See the complete list of nominees below;

Young person of the year

Hilda Baci- Guinness world record holder.

Oluwaseyi Moejoh- Climate change and youth development activist.

Victor Osimhen- Professional Footballer.

ena Wakama-Coach of D’Tigress.

Precious Eniayeka-Founder at Stellar Initiative.

Enioluwa Adeoluwa-Content creator.

Education

Aliu Toluwani Victor – CEO of Royal foundation Africa

Sultan Akintunde-CO founder and CTO Altschool Africa.

Demilade Adelaja-SDG youth advocate.

Adaora Nwodo-Tech content creator.

Uchechi Rochas – Director General of Rochas Foundation

Professional service

Oghenerukevwe Toka- Social Media Manager, Consultant, and Coach

Phoebe Dami-Asolo -Marketing and commercial professional

Olubukayo Ewuoso -Digital marketing officer

Muhumuza Brian -Intercontinental publicist

Fatima Jimanate Umar- Development group impact analyst

Law

Bioku Benjamin -Legal manager at Sahara

Chidi Odoemenam- Senior Associate at Rendeavour Nigeria

Damilola Wright-Lawyer

Toyin Aiyepola- Lawyer

Entrepreneurship

Nathan Nwachukwu – CEO of Klas

Lukman Shobowale -Real Estate Expert

Jumoke Dada – Award-winning Entrepreneur

Victor Ehindero -A visionary tech entrepreneur

Miracle Nwachukwu – Interior Designer

Victor Adegbile – CEO at Land Republic Limited

Bella Victor -Chairman of Lander Estate.

Bright Sekoni -CEO of Audacia properties

Sandra Chukwudozie -Founder & CEO – Salpha Energy

Noah Ibrahim -Co-Founder – Eatnow.ng

Agriculture

Emmanuel Negedu-CEO of AgriLife youth

Joshua Ifezue-Founder of Jofez Agro

Joshua Okpata- Exxon Mobil undergraduate scholar

Technology

Weevil Company- Hansel Okeke and Germaine Okeke are founders of Weevil Company.

Victor Fatanmi- Ceo of Fullgapco

David Onilude-Tech Enthusiast

Yanmo Omoregbe Co-founder and COO of Bamboo

Goodness Kayode- CEO of Sendchamp

Shodipo Ayomide- Engineering and Developer Relations Leader

Iyinoluwa Deborah Raj

Photography

Chika Onuu-Photographer and videographer

Opeyemi Femi Oke – Photographer

Deji Oluokun

Ngozieme- Photographer

Akindele Ibukun -Lead director for VISUALCHEF.HO

Bolarinwa (Horlaof Lagos) – Owner of HOL Academy

Advocacy and Activism

Muhammad Kolo Muhammad -Play metro

Odanye Kehinde- Youth Advocate

Osariemen Grace Omoruyi – Founder of Restorative Justice for Africa.

Tobiloba Osogbiye- Public Affairs Officer

Sport

Victor Osimhen – Footballer

Tobi Amusan -Nigerian track and field athlete.

Asisat Oshoala – Footballer.

Michelle Alozie – Footballer.

Mary Busayo Olatunji- Squash Player.

Ese Brume- Athlete.

ON-Air Personality

Emmanuel Onwuka- Journalist

Ilowitdflo.-TV Presenter

Karen Dimkpa- Queen of Pop Radio

Laila Johnson Salami- Co-Anchor on Arise TV

Anita Akuffo- Host and a Presenter

Adesola Balikis – Radio Presenter

Journalism

Deborah Tolu Kayode -Communications Specialist

Akinlade Abiodun -Writer

Pelumi Salako- Freelance Journalist

Ore Ogunbiyi-Economist

Intrapreneurship

Tutu Adetunmbi- Content Marketing Consultant.

Solomon O. Ayodele -Head of Innovation at WEMA Bank.

Ernesto O. Dibia -Medical Laboratory scientist

Victor Okpala – Manager of Spotify

Precious Akpan -Businesswoman

Health and wellness

Mmekidmfon Umanah -Business executive

Dr Princess Ike- Public Health Optometrist.

Emmanuel Oni -Businessman

Victor Amusan – Health Tracker

Fashion

Uyiosa Omoregbe – Owner of NASO clothing brand.

Rhoda Aguonigho- Fashion Consultant.

Thebetsile Thebe Magugu-Fashion designer.

Veekee James- Fashion Designer.

Gbemisola Okunlola-Founder of ALONUKO.

FILM

Abdulazeez Greene- Cinematographer.

TG Omori- Music video director.

Ovi Odiete- Nollywood Actor.

Nora Awolowo-Producer, cinematographer, and filmmaker.

Steven Ndukwu- Travel and real estate content curator.

Ife Olujuyigbe-Film maker.

Niyi Fagbemi- Filmmaker.

Ifan Michael-Filmmaker.

Acting

Mike Afolarin- Actor.

Rahama Sadau- Actress.

Moshood Fattah-Actor.

Emeka Nwagbaraocha- Actress.

Ama Qamata- Actress.

Olumide Oworu- Actress.

Tobi Bakre-Actress.

Genovevah Umeh- Actress.

Scarlet Gomez – Actress

Content Creation

Layi Wasabi -Content Creator.

Fisayo Fosudo- Visual Storyteller.

Eniola Korty Olanrewaju – Filmmaker.

Salem King – content creator.

The Wisdom Man – Content Creator.

Maryam Apaokagi – Comedienne.

Samuel. A Perry ( Broda Shaggi) – comedian.

Music

Ayra Starr- Singer

Asake- Artist.

Libianca- Cameroonian Singer.

Aya Nakamura – French Singer.

Tay C – French Singer and songwriter.

Governance

Hakeem Onasanya -Head of Startups.

Igunbor Sarah -Senior Assistant to Edo State Governor.

Mustapha Isa Ozo – Managing Director of A Public Relations and Digital Communication Company.

Seun Olufemi White- Lawyer.

Rukayatt Shittu- Journalist.

Khalil-Halilu

Community Action

GodsFavour Ahimisi-Game changer in community action.

Ndasadu lau Idris Bilyaminu- Founder of YapDfAfrica

Chioma Ukpabi- Founder of SUWK.

Salawu Azeez- Climate Activist.

5. Iresalewa Muhammed Bello- Founder of Nimah Andreh.

Arts and Literature

Haneefah Abdulraman-writer

Michael Dubby- Entrepreneur.

Morenike Olusanya- Book Cover Artist.

Dance

Izzy Odigie- Choreographer.

Regina Eigbe- choreographer.

Sherrie Silver- Philanthropist.

Dream Catchers-Dance Group.

Creativity and Innovation

Victoria Adesanmi- Interior Designer.

Hauwa Lawal- Screenwriter.

Babatunde Sanni of Ikorodu Bois

Intissar Bashir Kurfi -Environmentalist.

Service to the Young

Melody Fidel-Entrepreneur.

Bosun Tijani-Minister of Communications.