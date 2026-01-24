theme-sticky-logo-alt
January 24, 2026

Weekend Recap: Here's What Happened Over The Week

by YNaija
Weekend Recap | Here are 5 Things That Happened During the Weekend

This week has been an exciting one in the Nigerian media space, from new record titles to new music and even beef between afrobeat artists. 

  • Wizkid and Asake release highly anticipated duo project 
  • Hilda Baci earns third Guinness world record title
  • Singer Portable released from prison
  • American Streamer iSpeed breaks record in Nigeria
  • Wizkid and Seun Kuti in dispute over Fela 

Wizkid And Asake Release Highly Anticipated Duo Project 

In December, while at an interview Wizkid teased a joint project with Asake with the duo going further to announce the project on their instagram accounts. 

While the project was initially set to be released late December 2025, the release date was delayed with no further details until the release of their collaborative single “Jogodo” and now, a week later after that release the two have dropped their EP. 

The EP features four songs, including Jogodo and it was released with a music video for one of the songs titled “Turbulence.”

Hilda Baci Earns Third Guinness World Record Title 

Hilda Baci has added another title to her Guinness world record titles as she was awarded a third record over the week after achieving the record of the largest serving of rice. 

Hilda shared the news with fans on Instagram after receiving an email from a member of the Guinness World record team informing her of her latest title, which was an additional achievement from her attempt to cook the largest serving of Nigerian jollof.

Singer Portable Released From Prison 

Portable who was arrested over two weeks ago, and denied bail due to several allegations has now been released. 

The singer who had been in police custody for a week before his bail was denied was able to appeal for bail earlier this week. It is unsure if the charges against the singer have been cleared yet.

American Streamer iSpeed Breaks Record In Nigeria

American streamer iSpeed who is currently on a tour around Africa breaks record for highest subscribers on YouTube for a black individual creator, with 50 million.

The record which was broken on the 21st of January, happened while he was on the streets of Lagos, on a tour around the city as he celebrated his birthday.

Wizkid And Seun Kuti In Online Dispute Over Fela

Over the week, the son of the legendary Afrobeat artist and singer Fela Kuti got into a heated dispute with ‘FC’ fans of afrobeat star, Wizkid over the artists use of Fela’s artistry. 

While the dispute started between Seun Kuti and fans online, it quickly became heated when Wizkid stepped in and fired off tweets in the direction of Seun Kuti.

While the pair have now eased off directing anger at each other, other afrobeat artists and media execs have weighed into the controversy.

