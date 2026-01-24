theme-sticky-logo-alt
podcast of the week | Nigeria
January 24, 2026

Top 5 Podcasts of the Week | Nigeria

This week, we have all been entertained by our favourite podcasters, who are sharing their real-life experiences, mistakes, and lessons learned.

Listening to podcasts has been described as therapeutic by fans who prefer dedicating hours to hearing their favourite podcasters narrate their experiences.

We have compiled a list of the top 5 podcasts in Nigeria this week, hoping that no matter the tasks you set your mind to completing this weekend, you will also catch up on these top 5 podcasts.

  1. Menisms
On this week’s episodes, the men talk about how everyone will inevitably “chop breakfast” and how to recover from such heartbreaks. They unpack a lot of drama and questions that have been going around in many homes: ‘Does being the sole provider excuse you from doing house chores?’

  1. Loose Talk
Loose Talk podcast

The hosts, AOT2, Osagie, and Steve, start the show with musings on AFCON 2025 and share their expressions, then dive into the National Bureau of Statistics and its new approach to calculating inflation in the country. They also go back in time and share some of the 2016 songs that helped shape the Nigerian music industry.

  1. So Nigerian
So Nigerian podcast

Chude Jideonwo joins the eclectic duo on this week’s episode, where he shares his genuine love for the podcast, being a fan, and discussing the impact of podcasts in Nigeria lately. Chude also opens up about his personal life, sharing that he has captured much of it in his new book, “How Depression Saved My Life”.

  1. 234 Essential
234 Essential podcast

The hosts share their candid opinions on Nigerian culture and media, starting with appreciation for local craftsmanship in Nigerian fashion, and moving on to discuss the toxicity in the fanbase and the drama that ensued between Wizkid and Femi Kuti. They also touched on masculinity and how it is reflected in Afrobeats music.

  1. WHOT Podcast

This episode asks many questions that most Nigerians avoid, such as whether it is possible to have a relationship with God without religion, and whether a man should prioritize his wife over his mother. Do women truly enjoy motherhood, or is it one of the things that society has forced upon them?

