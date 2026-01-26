Top 5 Stories Of The Day | LIRS Warns Banks and Employers as It Moves to Chase Unpaid Taxes

Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Tinubu Claims Not He Is Not After Nigerians’ Money

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

LIRS warns banks and employers as it moves to chase unpaid taxes

The Lagos State Internal Revenue Service (LIRS) has announced plans to recover unpaid taxes from defaulting taxpayers by involving third parties such as banks, employers, tenants, and business partners.

In a public notice, the agency said the move is backed by Section 60 of the Nigeria Tax Administration Act 2025, which allows LIRS to demand funds held for or owed to a tax defaulter. This applies to taxes, including personal income tax, capital gains tax, stamp duties, and withholding tax.

LIRS explained that once a substitution notice is issued, recipients must comply by remitting the stated amount. Any failure to do so is an offence under the law, the agency warned.

Reps refuse rice gift over ‘undignified’ collection rules

Some members of the House of Representatives have declined bags of rice donated by Works Minister David Umahi, citing what they describe as harsh and embarrassing conditions attached to its collection.

Lawmakers were reportedly unhappy with an internal memo instructing aides to obtain special forms, submit photocopies of official ID cards, and present written approval from their principals before the rice could be released. The process also required forms to be cleared by the speaker’s office and the finance adviser.

The collection was fixed for Garki International Market in Abuja on January 26. One lawmaker said many colleagues found the process excessive and unworthy of elected officials for just 125 kg of rice.

Coffee cover blown as NDLEA catches major heroin smuggler in Abuja

A Brazilian woman has been arrested at Abuja airport after anti-drug officers uncovered 30.09kg of heroin hidden inside sealed coffee packs, valued at over ₦3 billion.

The suspect, Ingrid Benevides, 30, was arrested on January 23 upon arrival on a Qatar Airways flight. Checks on her luggage revealed 21 packs of Brazilian coffee filled with substances that later tested positive for heroin, the largest seizure at the airport.

NDLEA also stopped two travellers in Lagos heading to Turkey with nearly 4,000 pills of tapentadol and tramadol concealed in food items.

Kano Governor Abba Yusuf announces return to APC

Kano State Governor Abba Yusuf is expected to officially rejoin the All Progressives Congress on Monday, days after resigning from the New Nigeria People’s Party.

His exit from the NNPP was followed by the defection of 21 state lawmakers, eight members of the House of Representatives, and all 44 local government chairpersons. His spokesperson, Bature Tofa, said Yusuf’s experience across parties influenced the decision.

Tofa recalled that Yusuf first joined the APC in 2014 and believes returning will improve ties with the federal government, boost security, speed up development, and strengthen political unity in Kano.

Tinubu says ASUU strikes are finally a thing of the past

Nigeria’s president has assured students and parents that frequent university strikes are over, pledging long-term peace in the tertiary education sector. The promise was delivered at the University of Lagos convocation through the education minister, Tunji Alausa.

He said the government has kept academic sessions running without disruption and recently signed a fresh agreement with ASUU to settle long-standing disputes. According to him, dialogue and political will have restored confidence in the system.

The president also highlighted student loan schemes and staff support funds, urging universities to produce skilled, innovative graduates ready to shape the future.