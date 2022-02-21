Why The Future Awards Africa is what we all need | #TFAA

“Change is here” is probably a catchphrase you have heard more times than you remember. It goes with “Be the change,” and will remain the anthem of human beings, especially youths.

The song, “The Man in the Mirror”, by Michael Jackson says:

If you want to make the world a better place, Take a look at yourself, and then make a change.

If you’re going to change the world, why not start with what you can impact immediately and permanently—yourself? That’s the powerful message behind that 1988 pop song. And, that’s the mantra of the The Future Awards Africa.

Organised by The Future Project whose mandate is to build empowered citizens across Africa, through (inclusive) enterprise and (active) citizenship, The Future Awards Africa is the change chaperone we all need. The Future Project is the largest home-grown network of policy-makers, business people, and other stakeholders in Young Africa.

Now in its 16th year, The Future Awards Africa (TFAA) has kept recognising and celebrating the strides of changemakers – the ones who beat Hercules to win the crown. They are recognised as changemakers in every aspect of society. And, there’s more.

Did you miss it? Tems, Tunde Onakoya, Tayo Aina, | Full list of winners at #TFAA16

The Future Awards Africa celebrates young people between the ages of 18 and 31, who have made outstanding achievement in the year under consideration.

Forbes has described the awards as “Most important awards for outstanding young Africans”.

The Future Awards Africa was conceived by media entrepreneurs, Chude Jideonwo and Adebola Williams in 2004, and the first edition held on February 6, 2006, at Magnolia Hall, City Mall, Lagos, to honour the outstanding achievements of the 2005/2006 season.

TFAA has had 1497 youths nominated for their outstanding work. It has 1600 stories captured and 250 winners, some of which have gone on to become global figures and continue to inspire the next generation.

Testimonies?

Not just the winners have testimonies, and the awards bring people together like a fellowship.

People have told stories of building solutions after meeting at the awards, becoming life partners, founding more companies, building communities, causing changes in their spaces, etc.

In simple terms, TFAA gives nominees and attendees a challenge, and many youths take up that challenge.

Why the TFAA gospel is necessary

“Be the change you wish to see in the world.” Most of us have heard this quote by Mahatma Gandhi and perhaps even been inspired by it.

TFAA gives youths a sense of purpose, and a possible network who can help achieve the dreams. No matter how small.

You may not be trying to solve world hunger or global warming, it may just a story like Tunde Onakoya, picking ‘lost kids’ from the streets, and turning them to chess lords.

It could be Tayo Aina inspiring others to tell better stories of their environment. Tayo Aina is an independent YouTuber, Filmmaker, and Storyteller creating lifestyle, travel, business and real estate content that showcase the beauty of Africa and share the stories of African businesses and brands.

There are problems in Nigeria, in Africa, and uncountable can be used to describe them. TFAA inspires youth to take up these problems according to the alphabets – one after the other. These are the stories. That is the change TFAA is about.

Be like TFAA’s inspiring youth!