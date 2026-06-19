The Weekend Watchlist | These Are Films/Series To Watch This Weekend

Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Grammy-Nominated Producer Tay Keith Found Dead at 29

The weekend is underway, and in true Ynaija fashion, we are committed to helping you have the most relaxing time ever. With a blend of action thrillers, comedy, drama, and adventure, we’ve done the work, compiled the movies, and given you a list that will keep your weekend fun, entertaining, and engaging.

Our mantra is “no dull moment.

The Death of Robin Hood

Struggling with the violence of his past life, Robin Hood finds himself severely injured after what he thought would be his last battle. When he gets a chance at salvation, he meets a mysterious woman and a young girl.

It is available for viewing in Cinemas.

Toy Story 5

Buzz, Jessie and Woody find out that their job has gotten harder when they have to go head-to-head with a new threat to their playtime.

It is available for viewing in cinemas.

Ìwé Àlà

A tailor with a shaky reputation returns to his alienated family to save his reputation when his staff abandon him just before the Ojude Oba festival.

It is available for viewing in cinemas.

Blood Debt

“Blood Debt” focuses on a young man caught in a cycle of inherited violence and the consequences that followed his past actions, which have returned to haunt him.

It is available for viewing in cinemas

Maddie’s Secret

A food influencer who struggles with bulimia finds herself navigating online fame, close friendships and a painful past.

It is available for viewing in cinemas.

On Different Grounds

A divorced couple who reunite at the wedding of their daughter are forced to unravel deep-seated emotions and long-buried tensions. They have to learn to navigate these emotions without ruining their daughter’s wedding.

It is available for viewing in cinemas.

Harlan Coben’s I Will Find You

A father who was imprisoned for the murder of his son receives evidence suggesting that his son may be alive, which compels him to jail break in order to uncover the truth.

It is available for streaming on Netflix.

Voicemails For Isabelle

A woman mourning decides to leave voice messages for her deceased sister detailing her chaotic life, unwittingly a mysterious real estate agent begins to receive these messages.

It is available for streaming on Netflix.

Oasis

Set in what can only be described as an extremely luxurious holiday resort, a group of young and wealthy guests find their perfect summer shattered when a mysterious disappearance forces the police to impose a lockdown on the resort.

It is available for streaming on Netflix.

Your Fault London 2

The relationship between two people deeply in love with each other is tested as life keeps pulling them in different directions.

It is available for streaming on Prime Video.