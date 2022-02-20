Tems, Tunde Onakoya, Tayo Aina, | Full list of winners at #TFAA16

The winners of the sixteenth edition of The Future Awards Africa, which took place Sunday, February 20, 2022, at the Balmoral Convention Centre, Lagos, have been announced.
The 16th edition of the Awards, themed “Celebrating Challengers and Builders”, aims to celebrate young people who have challenged the status quo in their respective spheres of influence and have worked to build lifelong legacies that will transform generations for years to come.
These are the nominees who went home with the awards:
THE FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE FOR CONTENT CREATION
Winner: Tayo Aina (29)
THE FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE FOR ADVOCACY & ACTIVISM
Winner: Wilson Atumeyi (29)
THE FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE FOR COMMUNITY ACTION
Winner: Tunde Onakoya (27)
THE FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE FOR MUSIC (Endowed by Infinix)
Winner: Temilade ‘Tems’ Openiyi (26)
THE FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE FOR PROFESSIONAL SERVICE
Winner: Khalil Nur Khalil (28)
THE FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE FOR ACTING
Winner: Bimbo Ademoye (30)
THE FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE FOR JOURNALISM
Winner: S.I Ohumu (26)
THE FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE FOR LAWYERS
Winner: Oyinkansola ‘Foza’ Fawehinmi (25)
THE FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE FOR FILM
Winner: Kayode Kasum (30)
THE FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE FOR ENTREPRENEURSHIP
Winner: Jerry Mallo (27)
THE FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE FOR TECHNOLOGY
Winner: Kennedy Ekezie (24)
THE FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE FOR ART AND LITERATURE
Winner: Chigozie Obi (24)
THE FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE FOR HEALTH AND WELLNESS
Winner: Dr. Cassandra Akinde (30)
THE FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE FOR ACADEMIC ACHIEVEMENT
Winner: Mufid Sulaiman Abubakar (29), Ikanna Okim (23), Asaka Ewerechukwu Favour (21), Goodness Adesewa (24, Uchechi Promise Echefu (29), Joseph Oloruntola Adeola (28), Uzoaku Odinachukwu Amadi (24), Joy Adesina (24), Elizabeth Ekeoseye (21)
THE FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE FOR FASHION
Winner: Weiz Dhurm Franklyn (30)
THE FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE FOR SERVICE TO YOUNG PEOPLE
Winner: Femi Falana, Tony Elumelu, Aisha Yesufu, Dr Akintoye Akindele, Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Atedo Peterside, Olowogboyega A. Olayemi
Omoleye Omoruyi
