Tems, Tunde Onakoya, Tayo Aina, | Full list of winners at #TFAA16

The winners of the sixteenth edition of The Future Awards Africa, which took place Sunday, February 20, 2022, at the Balmoral Convention Centre, Lagos, have been announced.

The 16th edition of the Awards, themed “Celebrating Challengers and Builders”, aims to celebrate young people who have challenged the status quo in their respective spheres of influence and have worked to build lifelong legacies that will transform generations for years to come.

These are the nominees who went home with the awards:

THE FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE FOR CONTENT CREATION

Winner: Tayo Aina (29)

THE FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE FOR ADVOCACY & ACTIVISM

Winner: Wilson Atumeyi  (29)

THE FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE FOR COMMUNITY ACTION

Winner: Tunde Onakoya (27)

THE FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE FOR MUSIC (Endowed by Infinix)

Winner: Temilade ‘Tems’ Openiyi (26)

THE FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE FOR PROFESSIONAL SERVICE

Winner: Khalil Nur Khalil (28)

THE FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE FOR ACTING

Winner: Bimbo Ademoye (30)

THE FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE FOR JOURNALISM

Winner: S.I Ohumu (26)

THE FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE FOR LAWYERS

Winner: Oyinkansola ‘Foza’ Fawehinmi (25)

THE FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE FOR FILM

Winner: Kayode Kasum (30)

THE FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE FOR ENTREPRENEURSHIP

Winner: Jerry Mallo (27)

THE FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE FOR TECHNOLOGY

Winner: Kennedy Ekezie (24)

THE FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE FOR ART AND LITERATURE

Winner: Chigozie Obi (24)

THE FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE FOR HEALTH AND WELLNESS

Winner: Dr. Cassandra Akinde (30)

THE FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE FOR ACADEMIC ACHIEVEMENT

Winner: Mufid Sulaiman Abubakar (29), Ikanna Okim (23), Asaka Ewerechukwu Favour (21), Goodness Adesewa (24, Uchechi Promise Echefu (29), Joseph Oloruntola Adeola (28), Uzoaku Odinachukwu Amadi (24), Joy Adesina (24), Elizabeth Ekeoseye (21)

THE FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE FOR FASHION

Winner: Weiz Dhurm Franklyn (30)

THE FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE FOR SERVICE TO YOUNG PEOPLE

#TFAA16
Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi at #TFAA16
#TFAA16
Olowogboyega A. Olayemi at #TFAA16

Winner: Femi Falana, Tony Elumelu, Aisha Yesufu, Dr Akintoye Akindele, Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Atedo Peterside, Olowogboyega A. Olayemi

Reekado Banks performing at #TFAA16
