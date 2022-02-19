Infinix is sponsoring the Music Category of the Future Awards Africa 2022 | #TFAA16

Infinix is supporting the 16th Edition of the Future Awards Africa via endowment of the Music category. It has always been and would continue to drive its commitment to empower and promote youth especially in the entertainment and music industry.

The Future Awards Africa rewards young talents who have made outstanding achievements on a yearly basis. This year, Infinix is supporting the awards to encourage and inspire young talents to keep chasing their dreams.

The brand is supporting young talents in the music industry with a cash donation to the future awards committee. Additionally, the brand would provide 1 year supply of Infinix Devices for the winner of the music category at the Future Awards Africa.

Infinix would also use this platform to promote past winners of its empowerment initiatives.

Twist Berry, a young up and coming musician, who won the empowerment challenge to feature Davido on a song with a video—all paid for and promoted by Infinix.

The skater, Tosin Omotosho, the winner of the Note 11 challenge Worth N500,000 and brand promotion for his career.

The most recent winner was Gabziel, the talented rapper who won the N500,000 cash prize after the #TurnUpFridayWithInfinix Rap challenge.

This opportunity would be leveraged to increase awareness for their respective crafts and boost their careers.

To showcase the brand’s passion for fashion and trendiness, there will be a red carpet fashion engagement which will see two winners walk away with new Infinix devices and other prizes for fashion.

Keep up with updates from Infinix @InfinixNigeria for more information on empowerment initiatives like this.

Tags: ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Sponsor February 17, 2022

TECNO “show me love” promo is ongoing, do not be left behind!

Valentine has come and gone but with the TECNO “Show Me Love” promo, the party is just getting started! You ...

Sponsor February 16, 2022

Bistro At The Theatre: Come experience fine dining and theatrical display

Bistro At The Theatre: #BistroXTheatre is “dinner theatre” (fine dining and theatrical display) of music, dance performance, ensembles, etc. Centered ...

Sponsor February 9, 2022

Infinix launches ZERO 5G featuring 6nm 5G master processor and uni-curve design

Infinix has launched its first premier 5G smartphone, ZERO 5G, delivering the benefits of 5G – such as higher speeds, ...

Sponsor February 6, 2022

Top 10 best gift cards for Valentine’s Day

It’s the month of love, and with Valentine’s Day around the corner, you’re probably thinking about what to get your ...

Sponsor February 5, 2022

Nigerian legend Onyeka Onwenu announces TV Series adaptation of her best-selling memoir “My Father’s Daughter”

Nigerian legend, feminist icon, and multi-generational talent Onyeka Onwenu has announced plans for the adaptation of her best-selling memoir “My ...

Sponsor February 2, 2022

Cameroon and Egypt set to light up AFCON 2021 as Senegal face Burkina Faso

We are at the business end of the AFCON 2021 with the semi-final fixtures confirmed. The quarter-final games produced great ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail