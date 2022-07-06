TECNO tech meets fashion: Top 10 celebrities who killed it on the blue carpet 

At the recent launch of TECNO Camon 19—which took place on Tuesday, June 28th, 2022 at Landmark’s event center in Lagos—fans and celebrities alike arrived looking fabulous. From matching outfits to flowing gowns, here are our top 10 favorite looks from the night! 

Our top 5 female celebrities 

Starting at Number 5 we have Chizzy Alichi-Mba

At Number 4, we have Linda Osifo 

At Number 3, we have Venita Akpofure 

At Number 2, we have Folu Storms 

The Best Dressed goes to Omowunmi Dada! 

Yes, the guys weren’t left out. Here are our top 5 male celebrities 

Coming in at Number 5 we have Muyiwa David Babarinde 

Coming at number 4, we have Deyemi Okanlawon 

Coming at number 3, we have Prince Nelson Enwerem 

Coming at number 2, we have Progress Chukwuyem 

 The Best Dressed goes OkuSaga Adeoluwa! 

What a way to introduce Camon 19 to the world! Fashion through tech. The Camon 19 is so classy that it bridges the gap between style and technology, creating a fusion that is true to life and what the world has become. Your perception of fashion is literally changing thanks to its 64 MP sensor, portrait mode, and color POP mode. A limited edition model of the Canon 19 has four lenses, which will help you utilize the world’s most technologically sophisticated mirrorless camera to elevate your photography. For those who love to create content and are tech-and fashion-savvy, this device is a must-have! 

Tell us your top 5 best dressed celebrities! 

