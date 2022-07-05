All the details and reactions to #BBNaijaS7 ‘Only Way is Up’

Big Brother Naija

Big Brother Naija will return for its seventh season this July with a double launch show on Saturday, 23 July 23 and Sunday, July 24, 2022.

Both shows will air from 7 pm on Africa Magic Showcase, Africa Magic Urban and Africa Magic Family channels and the 24-hour show on DStv channel 198 and GOtv channel 29.

BBNaija fans across Africa will also watch the show live via the African online streaming service, Showmax.

What else?

The season 6 winner, White Money, won NGN90 million. For the winner of season 7 tagged ‘Only Way is Up,’ the grand prize is NGN100 million.

At a press conference Tuesday, Busola Tejumola, a spokesperson for Multichoice, said the winner of the BBNaija season 7 explained that the winner would have NGN50 million cash prize and NGN50 million worth of other prizes from the show’s sponsors.

“This is expected to run for 72 days, which is 10 weeks. There will be live eviction shows every Sunday as the show runs. The theme for the show is ‘Only Way is Up’,” she said.

“The show will also retain its voting style from last year, voting will only be on the Big Brother Naija website, mobile site, and the MyDStv and MyGOtv apps for active customers,” she added.

Reactions:

