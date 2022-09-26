BBNaija 2022’s Week 9 Live Eviction Show, Exit of all the boyfriends, Voting Results and Percentages #BBNaijaS7

Six Big Brother Naija Season 7 housemates were up for possible eviction as the quest for the N100 million grand prize continued.

With 17 evictions and 1 disqualification so far, Big Brother Naija Level Up Season 7, which started with 28 housemates, witnessed more evictions on yesterday’s live eviction show.

After securing the most important Head of House title of the season, which earned her a spot in the Finale, Chichi was granted the power to help two other Housemates as the holder of the Supreme Veto Power.

Biggie offered housemates 90 seconds to plead their case for Chichi to pick them to compete in the finale.

After hearing all of the pitches, Chichi chose Phyna (who saved her from Eviction the week before) and Daniella, who she thought presented a very convincing pitch.

This left Groovy, Hermes, Bella, Bryann, Sheggz, and Adekunle up for possible eviction

Exit of all the Boyfriends

Groovy, Sheggz, and Hermes were evicted in the Sunday eviction night show one after the other out of the six housemates, who were earlier up for eviction.

This signals the end or temporary suspension of some ‘ships’ in the house as Groovy left Phyna behind and Sheggz was separated from Bella. Allysyn left Hermes last week when she was kicked out of the house.

On Sunday, October 2, 2022, one of the housemates will walk away with the coveted N100million grand prize.

Only five of the seven housemates who made it to the finale can win the N100 million grand prize because two of them, Chizzy and Bella, are fake housemates (called Riders) on the show.

Big Brother Naija 2022 Week 9 Voting Poll Results & Percentages

BBNaija Week 9 Voting Percentage – How the viewers voted: From the bottom three, Hermes got the highest vote at 15.83%, Groovy got 14.63% and Sheggz got 13.26%.