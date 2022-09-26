Nkechi Blessing faces harsh criticism for distributing dildo souvenirs on the anniversary of her mother’s death

People were shocked when controversial actress and social media star Nkechi Blessing gave out dildos as souvenirs at a party for the anniversary of her mother’s death.

The actress confirmed her mother’s death on September 23, 2021, with well-wishers extending condolences.

According to reports, she recently organized an event to commemorate her mother’s one-year death anniversary.

A video that has since gone viral showed Blessing giving out a plastic penis in a souvenir package.

She proceeded to call on single or divorced women in the crowd, charging them to make do with the sex toy.

“Help yourself if you don’t have a man. If you know you’re single and proud, let me see your hands,” Blessing said.

Blessing’s shocking dildo stunt follows her failed relationship with lawmaker Falegan Opeyemi.

She declared her marriage to Opeyemi in June 2021 after sharing images from their wedding online.

In April 2022, she announced the end of her 10-month marriage to the politician.

The break ended in a nasty and vulgar argument between both persons, which was widely publicized in the local media.

As of September 15, the two were still at odds, making disparaging charges and counterclaims.

Here are some Twitter reactions to the actress’ stunt.

Tags: , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

YNaija September 24, 2022

5 Bizzare Things That Happened In The Nigerian Entertainment Industry This Week

The Nigerian entertainment industry is unique in the sense that it offers entertainment both on and off the tv screen. ...

YNaija September 23, 2022

I used to steal food just for me to eat – Tems

Tems, whose real name is Temilade Openiyi, a Nigerian musician, recently opened up about the emotional and financial hardships she ...

YNaija September 23, 2022

M.I Abaga and his beautiful bride Eniola Mafe tie the knot (See pictures and videos) #TheIncredibles2022

Jude “M.I.” Abaga, a Nigerian rapper, and Eniola Mafe, his girlfriend, have gotten married in a traditional ceremony. In an ...

YNaija September 22, 2022

P-Square makes fiery debut at the Royal Albert, UK

Paul and Peter Okoye, a.k.a. P-Square, the R&B, and Afropop superstars, performed for the first time at the iconic Royal ...

YNaija September 21, 2022

Music legend King Sunny Ade has agreed to meet his alleged daughter, Ayeni

Chief Sunday Adeniyi Adeyeye, also known as King Sunny Ade, a legendary Nigerian musician and songwriter, has finally agreed to ...

YNaija September 20, 2022

Most Nigerian guys don’t want me, they want my billionaire Dad – DJ Cuppy

Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola, also known as DJ Cuppy, a Nigerian disc jockey, and producer, has spoken out about her love ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail