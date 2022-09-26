Nkechi Blessing faces harsh criticism for distributing dildo souvenirs on the anniversary of her mother’s death

People were shocked when controversial actress and social media star Nkechi Blessing gave out dildos as souvenirs at a party for the anniversary of her mother’s death.

The actress confirmed her mother’s death on September 23, 2021, with well-wishers extending condolences.

According to reports, she recently organized an event to commemorate her mother’s one-year death anniversary.

A video that has since gone viral showed Blessing giving out a plastic penis in a souvenir package.

She proceeded to call on single or divorced women in the crowd, charging them to make do with the sex toy.

“Help yourself if you don’t have a man. If you know you’re single and proud, let me see your hands,” Blessing said.

Actress Nkechi Blessing shares dildos at her mother’s one year remembrance pic.twitter.com/yQKiLazQoL — GistReel.Com (@GistReel) September 25, 2022

Blessing’s shocking dildo stunt follows her failed relationship with lawmaker Falegan Opeyemi.

She declared her marriage to Opeyemi in June 2021 after sharing images from their wedding online.

In April 2022, she announced the end of her 10-month marriage to the politician.

The break ended in a nasty and vulgar argument between both persons, which was widely publicized in the local media.

As of September 15, the two were still at odds, making disparaging charges and counterclaims.

Here are some Twitter reactions to the actress’ stunt.

Forget packaging, Nkechi Blessing is worst public nuisance than portable — Leke (@Omo_Adelekee) September 25, 2022

Papa! come and see what Nkechi Blessing is sharing at her mother’s Burial ceremony pic.twitter.com/xZ08eI5H9k — inlawvibes (@InlawV) September 25, 2022

If no be say that Nkechi Blessing is a sick Bast*rd, how can you display dildos like that and share as souvenirs in a party where kids are present. A whole lot of you people stan mentally deranged and spiritually possessed animals posing as human beings. Cos wtf is this madness? — THE ONLY AYOIFE💙 (@iamoliver_may22) September 25, 2022

Sharing dildo at your mother's burial ,

"Nkechi blessing you do this one #Ashawo pic.twitter.com/jdQ9YPZmQM — Educated thug😎👹💀☠️ (@Everytimeakore1) September 26, 2022