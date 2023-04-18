Nothing more satisfying than someone stealing the husband you stole – Nkechi Blessing Shades Tchidi Chikere’s ex-wife

Nkechi Blessing Sunday, a renowned Nigerian actress, recently shared a rather intriguing twist to marital affairs. She opined that there is no better feeling than seeing a woman who previously snatched another woman’s husband, lose the same man to another lady. Her statement seems to be a thinly-veiled dig at her colleague, Nuella Njubigbo, whose ex-husband, Tchidi Chikere, recently tied the knot with his third wife.

Tchidi was initially married to actress Sophia Williams before marrying Nuella in 2014. However, the couple went their separate ways in 2021, and just yesterday, Tchidi announced that he had settled down with another woman, Kenechukwu Ezeh.

Read also: Tchidi Chikere finds love again, announces third marriage

Tchidi, a renowned filmmaker and movie director, shared the news of his recent nuptials on his Instagram page, showing off the ring finger of his new wife, Kenechukwu. He captioned the post, “Married! We did it here some months ago, just so my friends and fans know I’m okay and HAPPY. God’s on the throne.”

It was also discovered that Tchidi’s new wife is an actress who happens to be a close friend of Judy Austin, Yul Edochie’s second wife. The twist in this love story is undoubtedly one for the books.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

YNaija April 18, 2023

Julius Agwu reveals that there is more to the feud between AY and Basketmouth

Julius Agwu, a well-known comedian, has waded into the ongoing rift between his colleagues AY and Basketmouth. The feud between ...

YNaija April 18, 2023

Granit Xhaka says he will encourage Bukayo Saka to take Arsenal’s next penalty

In a recent post-match interview, Granit Xhaka of Arsenal has put to bed any concerns over Bukayo Saka’s form following ...

YNaija April 17, 2023

Tchidi Chikere finds love again, announces third marriage

Tchidi Chikere, a renowned Nigerian filmmaker, has once again found love, revealing in a recent Instagram post that he has ...

YNaija April 17, 2023

Nigerian actress Ruby Ojiakor criticized for ostentatious display of charity at traditional wedding

Ruby Ojiakor, the popular Nigerian actress, has recently faced heavy backlash on social media due to her ostentatious display of ...

YNaija April 17, 2023

The Film Blog: 5 Brilliant Short Films You Should See on YouTube

YouTube continues to prove to be a self distribution platform for movie directors, filmmakers and show creators who are unable ...

YNaija April 17, 2023

‘I made my first million at 17 and gave it to my mum’ – Rema

In a recent interview, Rema, the talented Nigerian singer, shared a heartwarming story of how he made his first million ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail