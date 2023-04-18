Nothing more satisfying than someone stealing the husband you stole – Nkechi Blessing Shades Tchidi Chikere’s ex-wife

Nkechi Blessing Sunday, a renowned Nigerian actress, recently shared a rather intriguing twist to marital affairs. She opined that there is no better feeling than seeing a woman who previously snatched another woman’s husband, lose the same man to another lady. Her statement seems to be a thinly-veiled dig at her colleague, Nuella Njubigbo, whose ex-husband, Tchidi Chikere, recently tied the knot with his third wife.

Tchidi was initially married to actress Sophia Williams before marrying Nuella in 2014. However, the couple went their separate ways in 2021, and just yesterday, Tchidi announced that he had settled down with another woman, Kenechukwu Ezeh.

Read also: Tchidi Chikere finds love again, announces third marriage

Tchidi, a renowned filmmaker and movie director, shared the news of his recent nuptials on his Instagram page, showing off the ring finger of his new wife, Kenechukwu. He captioned the post, “Married! We did it here some months ago, just so my friends and fans know I’m okay and HAPPY. God’s on the throne.”

It was also discovered that Tchidi’s new wife is an actress who happens to be a close friend of Judy Austin, Yul Edochie’s second wife. The twist in this love story is undoubtedly one for the books.