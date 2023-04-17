Tchidi Chikere finds love again, announces third marriage

Tchidi Chikere, a renowned Nigerian filmmaker, has once again found love, revealing in a recent Instagram post that he has tied the knot with his new wife. Although the name of his new wife was not disclosed, Chikere shared a snapshot of his wife’s engagement ring, affirming that they got married some months ago.

The 47-year-old film star took to Instagram to announce the good news to his friends and fans, saying, “Married! We did it here some months ago. Just so my friends and fans know that I’m okay and happy. God is on the throne.”

Chikere had previously tied the knot with actress Nuella Njubigbo in 2014, with whom he has a daughter. However, the couple separated in 2021 amid rumours of divorce after they unfollowed each other on social media.

Last year, while speaking about his failed marriage, Chikere praised his colleague Yul Edochie, who had come under criticism for marrying a second wife. Chikere claimed that Njubigbo packed up and left their home, leading to the collapse of their seven-year-long marriage.

It is worth noting that Chikere has three other children from his previous marriage to actress Sophia Williams.

