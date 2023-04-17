Nigerian actress Ruby Ojiakor criticized for ostentatious display of charity at traditional wedding

Ruby Ojiakor, the popular Nigerian actress, has recently faced heavy backlash on social media due to her ostentatious display of charity at a traditional wedding ceremony.

While attending the event, she put on a spectacle by removing bundles of cash from her purse and throwing them at children, causing a commotion as kids ran after her to grab as much money as they could.

Some children were even seen pushing each other to reach the money first.

However, this act of “charity” was met with strong criticism from netizens who condemned the actress for her attention-seeking behavior and for using poverty as a means of flaunting her wealth.

Many people took to Twitter to express their disappointment, calling her out for promoting a culture of entitlement and for not using her platform to make a positive impact in a more meaningful way.

Here are some reactions below

Poverty na bastard .. well , they are children shar .. ontop how much self … ah jesu , https://t.co/UHkVqpYtJn — FORTUNATE (@fortunateeazi) April 17, 2023

She couldn’t hand out the cash to them,why is she spraying it on the floor? They should have dragged that long rubb!sh she wore as robe as they were picking the money,this one will want to feed u and tell u to crawl on the floor https://t.co/DjcYZmVNF3 — EdoQueen🌹 (@EdoVibeQueen) April 17, 2023

As long these people are happy it's all good to me, the children should understand how it is to work for their pay, not have it handed over to them like it's national cake. — Nani♎ 🦍 (@KelvinOsaigbov1) April 17, 2023

Make money for this life o. https://t.co/P1EPVtPKvN — Peace Ighodaro💛 (@peace_igho) April 17, 2023