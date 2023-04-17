Nigerian actress Ruby Ojiakor criticized for ostentatious display of charity at traditional wedding

Ruby Ojiakor, the popular Nigerian actress, has recently faced heavy backlash on social media due to her ostentatious display of charity at a traditional wedding ceremony.

While attending the event, she put on a spectacle by removing bundles of cash from her purse and throwing them at children, causing a commotion as kids ran after her to grab as much money as they could.

Some children were even seen pushing each other to reach the money first.

However, this act of “charity” was met with strong criticism from netizens who condemned the actress for her attention-seeking behavior and for using poverty as a means of flaunting her wealth.

Many people took to Twitter to express their disappointment, calling her out for promoting a culture of entitlement and for not using her platform to make a positive impact in a more meaningful way.

Here are some reactions below

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

YNaija April 17, 2023

Tchidi Chikere finds love again, announces third marriage

Tchidi Chikere, a renowned Nigerian filmmaker, has once again found love, revealing in a recent Instagram post that he has ...

YNaija April 17, 2023

The Film Blog: 5 Brilliant Short Films You Should See on YouTube

YouTube continues to prove to be a self distribution platform for movie directors, filmmakers and show creators who are unable ...

YNaija April 17, 2023

‘I made my first million at 17 and gave it to my mum’ – Rema

In a recent interview, Rema, the talented Nigerian singer, shared a heartwarming story of how he made his first million ...

YNaija April 17, 2023

Netizens react to Kunle Remi’s exclusion from AMVCA 2023 Nominees List despite outstanding performance in ‘Aníkúlápó’

Lights, camera, action! The African Magic Viewers’ Choice Award (AMVCA) nominees have been announced, and the internet is buzzing with ...

YNaija April 15, 2023

Police report arrest of individuals involved in attempted kidnapping of Tiwa Savage

Nigerian music sensation, Tiwa Savage, was reportedly targeted in an attempted kidnapping, which was foiled by her private security team ...

YNaija April 15, 2023

The Media Blog: Teropi Secxxion | The Rise of Bimbo Ademoye’s YouTube Comedy Web Series

Over the years, YouTube has presented itself as a reliable platform to Nigerian filmmakers and creators who upload their series/content ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail