Movie in the Park Experience, Vintage Edition

The Movie in the Park Experience is back for its seventh edition, tagged ‘vintage edition’. The highly anticipated cinematic event is expected to hold on April 30, 2023, at the Muri Okunola Park, Victoria Island, Lagos. 

Following its continuous success in previous editions, the next edition promises to have attendees reliving the good ‘old school’ days while enjoying movies under the stars. 

The event curator, Ihechi Opara reiterated that the ‘we (MIP team) wanted an edition where Gen Z’s could relive the glitz, glamour, and fun had in the 80s and 90s while putting their own new school vibe with it. It is our hope that the mixture of this along with the unique experience that MIP brings will give attendees a one-of-a-kind experience.‘

As expected, the event will host celebrities and influencers alike. Apart from the cinematic experience, attendees will end joy the thrill of an After Party hosted by a celebrity DJ. 

The show is expected to begin at 5 pm with the movie starting at 7 pm.

Tickets are currently on sale for 3000 at www.tix.africa/mipexp

The MIP Experience is sponsored by Star Radler, Payday, Pepsi, Oraimo, Desperado, Reel Fruits, Rida, Trace Naija, Arise News, Twenties tribe, HotFM, and Ynaija.”

