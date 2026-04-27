PDP, ADC Blocs Reject Joint Presidential Ticket Plan at Ibadan Meeting

Obasanjo Says NNPC Refineries Will Never Work Again

Taiwo Esepo Agbaje Defeats Sojar Boy to Win WBA Africa Title

Okoya’s Daughter Weds Gobir’s Son in Lagos

Michael Biopic Debuts at No. 1 in North American Box Office

PDP, ADC Blocs Reject Joint Presidential Ticket Plan at Ibadan Meeting

Factions within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), African Democratic Congress (ADC), Labour Party, and Accord Party have rejected the outcome of an opposition summit held in Ibadan, distancing themselves from plans to present a joint presidential candidate for the 2027 elections. The groups described the meeting as unauthorised and said those who attended did not represent their official leadership, with some threatening legal action over the use of their party names. Instead, they reaffirmed intentions to field separate candidates, highlighting ongoing internal divisions and weakening prospects for a unified opposition against the ruling APC.

Obasanjo Says NNPC Refineries Will Never Work Again

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has declared that Nigeria’s state-owned refineries will never function effectively in their current state, citing long-standing issues of corruption, mismanagement, and the Nigerian National Petroleum Company’s inability to run them efficiently. He argued that despite billions of dollars spent on rehabilitation over the years, the facilities remain non-functional, noting that even international oil companies previously declined offers to manage them due to structural challenges. His comments add to the ongoing debate over whether the refineries should be privatised or restructured to address Nigeria’s persistent dependence on imported fuel.

Taiwo Esepo Agbaje Defeats Sojar Boy to Win WBA Africa Title

Taiwo “Esepo” Agbaje defeated Tosin “Sojar Boy” Osaigbovo after a hard-fought 10-round bout to claim the vacant WBA Africa lightweight title, handing his rival the first loss of his career. The clash, billed as a showdown between two previously unbeaten fighters, lived up to expectations as Agbaje’s experience and power proved decisive over the distance, securing him the continental belt and reinforcing his status as one of Nigeria’s top lightweight boxers.

Okoya’s Daughter Weds Gobir’s Son in Lagos

Olamide Raheeda Okoya, daughter of billionaire industrialist Razaq Okoya and Folashade Okoya, has married Imran Saro Gobir, son of the late Ambassador Abubakar Garba Gobir, in a lavish introduction and Nikkah ceremony held in Lagos. The wedding, which followed their engagement announcement a day earlier, was attended by family members and dignitaries, with photos from the event showcasing the couple and guests as they celebrated the union of the prominent families.

Michael Biopic Debuts at No. 1 in North American Box Office

The Michael Jackson biopic Michael has debuted at the top of the North American box office, earning about $97 million in its opening weekend and setting a record for the biggest debut ever for a music biopic, while also grossing over $217 million globally. The film outperformed competing releases to claim the No. 1 spot, highlighting strong audience interest despite mixed critical reviews, with analysts noting that its focus on Jackson’s rise and music helped drive its commercial success.