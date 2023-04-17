The Film Blog: 5 Brilliant Short Films You Should See on YouTube

YouTube continues to prove to be a self distribution platform for movie directors, filmmakers and show creators who are unable to put their works in platforms like Netflix and Amazon prime.

With an increasing engagement rate where approximately 500 hours of videos are uploaded to the platform every minute ranging from “how to’s”, vlogs, short films and others, it is no surprise that users and creators alike are hooked on the platform.

Amongst, the plethora of content uploaded to the platform is the Nigerian short film catalogue. While most people have heard about short films, not many have experienced the talented storytelling and creativity, this subsection of Nollywood offers and so we’ve decided to put you on to a few films that we think are exceptional and worth your pleasure.

Ijo – Fatima Binta Gimsay

Written and directed by Fatima Binta Gimsay, Ijo is a love story that delves the complexities of marriage and compatibility in romantic relationships.

Led by Charles Etubiebi and Genoveva Umeh,

the story unfolds within 14 minutes nicely nicely unwraps its characters and their motivations.

A Japa Tale – Dika Ofama

What would you do if you discovered your partner has plans to japa without you?

In Japa, Dika Ofama weaves a timely and incredible poignant tale of two young lovers gripping with the consequences of dream aspirations and the intrusion of an overbearing mother. It explores the dynamics of relocation; delving into the realities of the current trend of “Japa” (emigrating from Nigeria) and it’s impact on relationships.

Clippers – EbonyLife Creative Academy

Produced by EbonyLife Creative Academy, Clippers explores a heartfelt story about the benefit of kindness and empathy.

When a thief storms into Jumoke’s salon to ask for help, she reluctantly offers to take in unfolding a series of unexpected events.

37 to go – Lota Chukwu

Produced and directed by Lota Chukwu, 37 to go pays homage to everyone who lost their loved ones to the deadly COVID-19 virus that ravaged the world in 2020.

Dozie and Didie, a young happily married couple, are unaware of how much the coronavirus would change the world outside, and their world within. As the world outside is forced to standstill due to the lockdown at the height of the Covid 19 pandemic, their lives and gradually spiral out of control and they’re forced to face their deepest fears as a couple.

Lady Koi Koi ( The Arrival) – Alt Scenes TV

Lady Koi Koi delves into one of the popular scary myths that has plagued Nigerian Secondary Schools since forever. It tells the story of a mysterious lady who walks the hall of the school corridors at night.

The short film is directed by Praise Onyeagwalam (Director Pink), written by David Elujokor, produced by Anny Productions. It stars Mitchelle Michael, Kenechukwu Promise, Oluyemi Gbemisola, Sharon Jatto and Sunshine Rosman.