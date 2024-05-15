Top 5 Stories Of The Day | ASUU Threatens to Strike Over Lack of Universities’ Governing Councils

ASUU threatens to strike over lack of universities’ governing councils

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

ASUU threatens to strike over lack of universities’ governing councils

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has disclosed that it could go on a nationwide strike due to the federal government’s failure to appoint Governing Councils for Federal Universities.

According to ASUU, the President’s federal government has also become lackadaisical with its duties concerning the maintenance of academics in the Nigerian federal universities.

The Union also mentioned the 35% salary increment for professors and 25% increment for the other academics being perceived as a wage award, which the government has provided them with and can be withdrawn at any moment.

President, Vice President and others now expected to pay toll at airport gates

President Bola Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima and other VIPs will now be required to pay a toll fee whenever they use the airport gates.

The Minister of Aviation, Festus Keyamo, made this announcement public after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting chaired by the President on May 14.

According to Keyamo, he believed and posited that those who use the airport should no longer be exempted from paying the toll fees. He further stated that the rule only exempted the President and the Vice President, to which the President objected, and that both he and the VP should be asked to pay henceforth.

NLC insists on May 31 as deadline for implementation of Minimum Wage, stands behind ₦615k

The Tripartite Committee formed to discuss the new minimum wage, which will serve the whole country for years, will meet to discuss their stance on how much the minimum wage will be set.

However, after weeks of promising to effect change in the country through the minimum wage, the federal government has delayed the announcement of the new minimum wage, making the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) give May 31 as the deadline for the selection and approval of the new salary.

The NLC has also proffered its preferred amount, which it believed the federal government should cap the new minimum wage, standing at ₦615,000.

Tinubu officially suspends the 0.5% Cybersecurity Levy

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has suspended the 0.5% Cybersecurity Levy, which demands that every Nigerian individual or company pays a 0.5% levy per bank transaction to the National Security Adviser (NSA) a week after the Central Bank of Nigeria’s announcement.

This news was shared by the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting.

According to the minister, the President had ordered that CBN take a step back to review the modalities of the levy before implementing it on Nigerians as he (the President) could not turn his back on the economic challenges the people are currently facing.

BDCs reveal new sale price as naira depreciates in FX market

The naira has yet again dwindled in the foreign exchange market as its value drops against the US dollar.

Bureau de Change (BDC) operators revealed that the demand for US dollars has not reduced as it now trades at ₦1,478/$ at the official market while it is sold for ₦1,520/$ in Lagos State.

BDC operators claim there is no dollar in the market, yet the demand for it continues to grow as they watch out for the official rate before fixing the black market price.