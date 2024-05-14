Funke Akindele, Joseph Benjamin and Femi Adebayo Reveal New Project Titled “Finding Me”

Finding Me

Nollywood filmmakers and actors Funke Akindele, Femi Adebayo, and Joseph Benjamin, dubbed the “producers of the three biggest Nollywood blockbusters”, released two transition videos on Instagram, signalling that they have a project in the making.

Titled “Finding Me” and will be produced through the FAAN, a production company owned by Funke Akindele.

Though there is no further information regarding the upcoming project, Funke Akindele also announced a month ago that she would be releasing a new sequel to her hit movie, Jenifa, which is set to be released in December 2024.

The actress is undoubtedly one of the most hardworking in the Nollywood industry, as she continues to set and break records that no other Nigerian movie or filmmaker has achieved.

With the inclusion of Femi Adebayo, Funke Akindele and Joseph Benjamin, it is sure that “Finding Me” will be another blockbuster when finally released.

