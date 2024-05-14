Top 5 Stories Of The Day | FEC Directs MDAs to Purchase Only Gas-powered Vehicles

FEC directs MDAs to purchase only gas-powered vehicles

FG vows to review and restructure the NYSC programme

Zenith Bank set to restructure and change name of bank

Marketers sell fuel at high costs as depots prices rise to ₦770/litre

Fubara threatens to probe Wike over his past governance of Rivers State

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

FEC directs MDAs to purchase only gas-powered vehicles

The Federal Executive Council (FEC), on the authority of President Bola Tinubu, has announced that all government Ministries, Departments, and Agencies are to purchase only vehicles and generators powered by Compressed Natural Gas (CNG).

The FEC also stated that it expected all MDAs would soon convert their current vehicles and engines to CNG-powered cars to reduce the usage and high fuel cost in the country, which is in line with the president’s goal.

According to the President’s Special Adviser on Publicity and Media, Ajuri Ngelale, it is also “in furtherance of Nigeria’s effort to transition to cleaner energy as CNG-enabled vehicles have been adjudged to produce lower emissions, even as they present a more affordable alternative for Nigerian energy consumers.”

FG vows to review and restructure the NYSC programme

The new batches of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) are in for a new experience as the federal government has vowed to restructure the programme to meet future demands.

The Minister of Youth Development, Dr Jamila Bio-Ibrahim, announced this with the Heads of Corps Producing Institutions in Nigeria, saying the restructuring will be swift and inaugurated soon.

Zenith Bank set to restructure and change name of bank

Zenith Bank, one of the Nigerian banks, has announced that it would be changing the name of its bank nationwide amidst its restructuring from a bank to a holding company.

The new structure will see the Zenith Group PLC as a holding company with subsidiaries centred on banking, fintech and other services.

Due to the restructuring, the Board of Directors was also instructed to delist the bank’s shares and the Existing GDRs from official lists of the Nigerian Exchange and the London Stock Exchange, respectively, and re-register the bank as a private limited company.

Marketers sell fuel at high costs as depots prices rise to ₦770/litre

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has revealed that the high cost of petrol for Nigerian citizens is due to the increase in depot prices.

According to the marketers, the private depot distributors have increased the costs of fuel, causing it to sell for ₦770/litre, a recent development which had now affected pump prices.

The National President of IPMAN, Abubakar Maigandi, said depot owners have complained that freighting cargo at sea has also risen, which has heavily influenced the rising petrol costs.

Fubara threatens to probe Wike over his past governance of Rivers State

The battle between the current Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara and the Minister of FCT and ex-governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, lingers on as Fubara has threatened to investigate the governance of the state when Wike was in power.

This declaration results from the oppressive politics that Fubara has dealt with against his lawmakers and Wike loyalists since he was sworn into power and took up rivalry with the FCT minister.

Governor Siminalayi Fubara affirmed that the state is in a critical condition and the whole world is aware that the political crisis cannot be resolved, hence why he tasked the new Attorney General of the state with setting a panel and “investigate the affairs of governance.”