Our Favorite Looks From The 2024 AMVCAs

Who needs the American MET Gala when Nigerians brought their A-games to the red carpet of the 2024 Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA).
Nearly all the celebrities in attendance at the 10th edition of the AMVCA all understood the assignment as they collaborated with Nigerian fashion designers who worked tirelessly in delivering the best looks of the award night.
Although not all celebrities left us shocked and our jaws dripping upon seeing their outfits, a good number of them did and here are some of the outfits we thought could take our money for best looks of the AMVCA night.
Richard Mofe Damijo
Toke Makinwa
Beauty Tukura
Nana Adua
Osas Ighodaro
Idia Aisien
Adunni Ade
Chike
Yvonne Jegede
Tacha
Nini
Saga Deolu
Liquorose
Ebuka
Neo Akpofure
Angel JB Smith
Emeka Nwagbaraocha
Vee
Toyin Abraham
Alexx Ekubo
Chioma Good Hair
Funke Akindele
Bisola Aiyeola
