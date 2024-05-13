Our Favorite Looks From The 2024 AMVCAs

Who needs the American MET Gala when Nigerians brought their A-games to the red carpet of the 2024 Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA).

Nearly all the celebrities in attendance at the 10th edition of the AMVCA all understood the assignment as they collaborated with Nigerian fashion designers who worked tirelessly in delivering the best looks of the award night.

Although not all celebrities left us shocked and our jaws dripping upon seeing their outfits, a good number of them did and here are some of the outfits we thought could take our money for best looks of the AMVCA night.

Richard Mofe Damijo

Toke Makinwa

Beauty Tukura

Nana Adua

Osas Ighodaro

Idia Aisien

Adunni Ade

Chike

Yvonne Jegede

Tacha

Nini

Saga Deolu

Liquorose

Ebuka

Neo Akpofure

Angel JB Smith

Emeka Nwagbaraocha

Vee

Toyin Abraham

Alexx Ekubo

Chioma Good Hair

Funke Akindele

Bisola Aiyeola

