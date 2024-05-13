Weekend Recap In Case You Missed It | AMVCA, Shallipopi, Burna Boy, Breath of Life’, Tobi Amusan

‘Breath of Life’ carts away the biggest awards at AMVCA 2024

The 2024 Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA) took place between May 10 and 11, 2024, in Lagos and witnessed for the first time a near-clean sweep from a Nigerian movie.

‘Breath of Life’ directed by BB Sasore and released on streaming platform Prime Video, surprised every Nigerian as it made a near clean sweep at the award show on May 11, claiming the most coveted award “, Best Movie”, against ‘A Tribe Called Judah’ and many more.

The film also went on to receive awards for “Best Supporting Actor”, “Best Supporting Actress”, “Best Lead Actor”, and “Best Director”.

Burna Boy took to social media to warn fans and followers not to make him speak on the drama involving Wizkid and Davido.

When Wizkid and Davido began arguing on the social media platform ‘X’ (formerly Twitter), everyone looked to Burna Boy to join the fight as the three men were recognised as the biggest artists in Nigeria.

Burna Boy responded in a video, saying if he began to speak, everyone would cry and hate him for it.

“Everybody wan make I talk, make I talk. If I begin talk, people go cry,” he said.

Nigerian athlete Tobi Amusan has added another record to her list of achievements as she sets a new world record for the 100m hurdles in Jamaica.

Participating in the inaugural Jamaica Athletics Invitational, Kingston, Tobi Amusan led the world record with 12.40 seconds by beating its previous owner, Tonea Marshall, who came in at 12.42 seconds.

The Minister of Sports Development, John Enoh, announced the achievement on X, encouraging the 26-year-old athlete to take her flowers.

Women and men have come together to shun Nigerian artists who pander to the black American cultures, calling it unsuitable and hypocritical.

Nigerian rapper, Shallipopi sparked anger from Nigerians when he posted a picture of his lover, calling her his “main bitch”. Nigerian women have ridiculed his statement, claiming they could never be with anyone who likened them to a female dog.

The discussion further unearthed the strange personalities which Nigerian celebrities often adopt when they become recognised internationally, forgetting that they are first Nigerian before claiming the African American culture.