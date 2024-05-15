ALFEB- THE NEW FOOD AND EMERGENCY BANK IN LAGOS

At a time when hunger and deprivation stare underprivileged families in the face, initiatives like the Ark of Light Food and Emergency Bank (ALFEB) brings hope to communities in Lagos and its environs. Founded by the esteemed philanthropist, Dr. Isaiah Macwealth in 2023, this initiative serves as a testament to his unwavering commitment to alleviating poverty and empowering the less privileged.

Dr. Isaiah Macwealth, a distinguished philanthropist, launched the Ark of Light Food and Emergency Bank (ALFEB) on December 10, 2023. This initiative serves as a poverty alleviation and empowerment program aimed at providing free food and emergency supplies to less privileged Nigerians.

Dr. Isaiah Macwealth holds a degree in Electrical Electronics Engineering from the University of Benin, Edo State, Nigeria. He furthered his studies in ministry and Apologetics at the Trinity Graduate School of Apologetics. In 2003, he founded Gospel Pillars International Ministries, demonstrating his commitment to the Gospel of Jesus Christ and community service.

In 2023, Dr. Macwealth unveiled the Ark of Light for All Nations, a grand structure designed to accommodate over 10,000 worshippers per service, spanning 8,900 square meters. At the heart of his teachings is the Fear of God and unity of the body of Christ, reflecting his profound principles and beliefs.

He has been at the forefront of philanthropy for over two decades. In his pursuit of alleviating suffering and empowering the underprivileged, he founded The Isaiah Wealth Initiative (TIWI), comprising a network of fifteen NGOs dedicated to addressing diverse human needs.

The Ark of Light Food and Emergency Bank provides free food, clothing, and emergency supplies to various communities in Lagos monthly, while also offering training and support to aspiring business owners, including funding opportunities for their ventures.

On December 18, 2023, Ark of Light Food and Emergency Bank commenced its operations, extending assistance to over 1000 families in Lagos and its environs, and since then, The Food Bank doors have reopened several times, bringing renewed hope and joy to over 2000 beneficiaries.