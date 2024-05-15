The Hollywood Reporter Lists Funke Akindele, Jade Osiberu, and Mo Abudu Among 40 Most Powerful Women in International Film

The Hollywood Reporter, a reputable American digital and print magazine, published its recognition of the 40 most powerful women in international film, including Nigeria’s Funke Akindele, Mo Abudu, and Jade Osiberu.

The American magazine praised these women for championing the film industries in their respective countries by consistently producing movies and series that will continue to have a firm grip on the world’s hearts and memories.

The Hollywood Reporter lauded women’s efforts in their roles in the global film industry as they broke the gender barriers in the industry.

Listing 40 recognised women around the world who have stayed true to breaking the bias and creating a legacy in the industry, The Hollywood Reporter identified the passion and impact of Mo Abudu, Jadesola Osiberu and Funke Akindele in the film world globally, especially within the African continent.