Movie in the Park, All Black Edition Powered by BangBet

The Movie in the Park Experience opened its 2024 calendar, wowing everyone with its All Black edition, featuring the talented Yhemo Lee. On May 4th, the Muri Okunola Park on Victoria Island, Lagos.

It was a perfect evening under the stars, where guests in chic black attire settled on mats and blankets to enjoy the films and mingle with their favorite celebrities.

The film “Hotel Labamba,” executive produced by Laide Daramola and directed by Biodun Stephen, featuring Idowu Adeyemi (Yhemo Lee) alongside a cast of exceptional actors was screened. Following the screening, several brands conducted raffle draws to distribute prizes to lucky attendees. Yhemo Lee, the edition’s headliner delivered remarks to the audience, presented the best dressed cash prize to the winner along with a BangBet representative and then ushered in the after party.

Now in its 11th edition, Movie in the Park has cemented its place as Nigeria’s top outdoor movie event, and the organizers are determined to keep raising the bar. Feyisetan Ajayi, one of the team members shared, “With every edition, we ask ourselves ourselves: Can we make it bigger? We are always looking to outdo the previous edition and somehow, we always find a way,” says Ajayi.

Ihechi Opara, the event’s curator, was thrilled with the turnout, remarking, “I’m overjoyed with this edition. It’s a fantastic kickoff to the year, and we all excited about the future partnerships we have lined up, especially for August.”

The after party was a hit with performances from Chocolate City’s Tariq, Uto Rosman, Drae6ix and many others along with an electrifying set by DJ Crowd Kontroller.

The All Black edition, powered by BangBet and supported by Pepsi, Munch It, Wild Turkey, Palmpay, Oraimo, MTN, Trace and YNaija has not only set a new standard for future events but has also left an indelible mark on attendees and organizers alike.