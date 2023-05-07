Movie in the Park Experience: The Ideal Recreational Family-friendly Event 

The Movie in the Park Experience is the largest outdoor movie screening event in Nigeria. The MIP Experience as it is commonly called is a perfect family-friendly event that everyone can enjoy. It’s a great way to spend time outdoors, relax, and have fun with friends and family. The seventh edition of the Movie in the Park experience held on April 30th, 2023 at the prestigious Muri Okunola Park, Victoria Island Lagos. Themed Vintage edition, the cinematic experience saw attendees- majorly Gen Z come out in large numbers dressed up in 80s/90s attire and giving iconic old school poses with props like box television, a 1960 humber car and so much more giving the guests all the nostalgia. Rockstar Energy drink in the spirit of the theme and costumes, rewarded the best dressed attendees with 200,000 cash prize at the venue. Speaking with one of the organizers, Usman Sanusi, he expressed that ‘ it is very important for the new generation to experience what it felt like for people in the 80s/90s and one of the ways to feel that is to play dress up and try to live in that moment’. The event’s curator, Ihechi Opara re-affirmed that the experience ‘while being movie focused will continue to explore themes that’ll create a unique experience for all attendees.’Continuing with the vintage theme, a 2003 Nollywood classic was screened and thrilled viewers, while DJ Obi entertained them with incredible music at the After Party.

This edition was sponsored by Payday, Star Radler, Rockstar, Oraimo, Desperado, Pepsi, Munch It, Reel Fruit, Rida, Trace, Arise TV, Twenties Tribe, Hot FM, Clout Africa, Nollywire and Ynaija