Movie in the Park Experience: The Ideal Recreational Family-friendly Event 

The Movie in the Park Experience is the largest outdoor movie screening event in Nigeria. The MIP Experience as it is commonly called is a perfect family-friendly event that everyone can enjoy. It’s a great way to spend time outdoors, relax, and have fun with friends and family. The seventh edition of the Movie in the Park experience held on April 30th, 2023 at the prestigious  Muri Okunola Park, Victoria Island Lagos. Themed Vintage edition, the cinematic experience saw attendees- majorly Gen Z come out in large numbers dressed up in 80s/90s attire and giving iconic old school poses with props like box television, a 1960 humber car and so much more giving the guests all the nostalgia. Rockstar Energy drink in the spirit of the theme and costumes, rewarded the best dressed attendees with 200,000 cash prize at the venue. Speaking with one of the organizers, Usman Sanusi, he expressed that ‘ it is very important for the new generation to experience what it felt like for people in the 80s/90s and one of the ways to feel that is to play dress up and try to live in that moment’The event’s curator, Ihechi Opara re-affirmed that the experience ‘while being movie focused will continue to explore themes that’ll create a unique experience for all attendees.’Continuing with  the vintage theme, a 2003 Nollywood classic was screened and thrilled viewers, while DJ Obi entertained them with incredible music at the After Party.

 This edition was sponsored by Payday, Star Radler, Rockstar, Oraimo, Desperado, Pepsi, Munch It, Reel Fruit, Rida, Trace, Arise TV, Twenties Tribe, Hot FM, Clout Africa, Nollywire and Ynaija 

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

YNaija April 17, 2023

The Role of Custodians in Enhancing Talents from Northern Nigeria

Emerging talents in Nigeria face a range of challenges that hinders their success and prevent them from reaching their full ...

YNaija November 14, 2022

Film Review: ShowMax’s Diiche is a thrilling foray into motives for murder, ogbanje tradition and modern psychology

The unnerving storyline of Diiche sets it apart as a Nigerian drama and psychological thriller series guaranteed to get and ...

YNaija July 1, 2022

Cravings Foods, Keyla Tech spark joy with food delivery platform

A global technology company, Keyla Technologies has launched its on-demand delivery platform in Nigeria. The app connects users and restaurants, ...

YNaija July 1, 2022

When it comes to fashion, TECNO Camon 19 launch went all out | See pictures from the blue carpet

When Fashion meets tech, be sure to experience an evening of mind-blowing fun, entertainment and catching up with Nigeria’s biggest ...

YNaija June 22, 2022

7 key tips to becoming a better player in Apex Legends

Have you been feeling stuck on your level for quite some time and with no visible improvement in the last ...

YNaija June 22, 2022

Apex Legends tips & tricks – 5 new player tips you should know

Apex Legends has undoubtedly made a name for itself as one of the top online multiplayer games in the last ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail