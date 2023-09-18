Looking For the Itinerary for the Lagos Blue Line Rail? Here it is | Facts, Schedule and Pricing.

Whether you are a daily commuter or a curious traveller, you must have been curious about trains in Lagos, its access, schedules and fares. In this detailed guide, we will cover the information you need to make the most of this addition to Lagos’s transit network.

The Lagos Blue Line Rail | Schedule and Routes

If you intend to use the railway service in Lagos, it’s best to understand the schedule and routes of the Lagos Blue Line Rail. The train operates daily between 6:00 AM and 9:00 PM with a total of 12 trips per day, which is set to expand to at least 76 trips.

The schedule will initially feature two peak hours: 6:30 AM to 10 AM and 4:30 PM to 9 PM, with a 5-minute stop at each station. Each trip lasts for 28 minutes. The Blue Line Rail has five stop stations including Marina, National Theatre, Iganmu, Alaba and Mile 2. These station locations provide access to major destinations in Lagos with residential areas, commercial districts, and significant landmarks along the route.

Pricing and Costs

The Blue Rail Line is designed to be affordable and all-inclusive in order to accommodate different passengers.

To use the train, you would need the Lagos Cowry card. If you use the BRT transport system for daily commute, chances are that you already have the card. If not, the card can be purchased for as low as 500 naira at any of the train or bus terminals. After you purchase the card, you can load it with as much money your trip would cost or as much as you like.

The price for each trip ranges from as low as N200 to N750 depending on your boarding and destination locations.

After loading your card with the required amount due for your trip, you then proceed to the terminals where your card is swiped and charged for the trip fare. These cards can also be reloaded as frequently as you want them to be.

Further Information

Asides the scheduling and fares, there are other key points you should know before boarding the Lagos state BlueRail Line;

Children Fares: Every child under the age of five years accompanied by a fare-paying adult can board the train for free.

All-inclusive: The train is designed to accommodate disabled passengers. Lifts and ramps are built around the terminals and on the train to enable wheelchair access.

Security Standards: The Blue Rail Line has unarmed guards positioned in every coach of the train. There are also security cameras with 24-hour surveillance monitoring every angle of the train. The Blue rail line is also a no-smoking, drinking and eating zone. Hence no form of meals or drink are allowed on board, a small burden to bear for the affordable and luxurious experience you would get while on the train.

The Lagos Blue Line Rail is a game-changer for the city’s transport system, providing a dependable and convenient means to navigate the metro streets of Lagos. Whether you are a daily commuter or a curious traveller, this is an opportunity to jump on board and experience the future of transportation in Lagos for yourself.