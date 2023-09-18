The Weekend Recap: Just In Case You Missed It

A lot has happened since we last briefed you on the things that occurred recently in the Nigerian entertainment industry. Here is the weekend recap, in case you missed these things.

The shocking moment WhiteMoney, Alex, Neo, and Omashola were evicted from BBN

Iyabo Ojo, Bella Shmurda, and other celebrities call for justice for Mohbad

Temmie Ovwasa’s allegations about her ex-record label boss, Olamide

Singer Teni reveals she witnessed her father killed in front of her

The night of Sunday, September 17, was shocking for all, including the evicted housemates of Big Brother Naija.

In a competitive show such as Big Brother Naija (BBN), nearly everyone has to lose for someone to win, even if this year’s season mostly features winners from previous seasons.

In a show scheduled to air for three months, the housemates with the lowest votes get evicted every Sunday.

However, this weekend’s eviction was a jaw-dropping experience as WhiteMoney (the winner of the 2021 show), Neo Energy, Alex, and house guest Omashola all got evicted on Sunday.

In a list of possible eviction nominees like Alex, Mercy, CeeC, WhiteMoney, Ilebaye, Adekunle, and Neo, it was surprising to see that WhiteMoney was the first to get booted out of the house without packing his things, followed by the others.

Before leaving BBN house, Alex was issued a strike for a heated argument with Pere, a housemate, with two strikes to his card.

Iyabo Ojo, a veteran actress and entrepreneur, took to social media to denounce Naira Marley, the ex-manager of the deceased Mohbad, following a series of visual evidence pointing towards him playing a large role in the death of his ex-signee.

Iyabo Ojo recounts multiple instances where Naira Marley admitted to Mohbad being mentally unstable, yet he chose to do nothing. She queried Naira Marley in the video, asking what he did and what treatments he offered to the late musician.

The actress accused Naira of doing nothing, although he kept calling Mohbad his “brother”.

A close friend of Mohbad, Bella Shmurda, penned an excellent piece in honour of his friend, calling for justice for the death of Mohbad.

In the message, Bella said that Mohbad’s spirit has made him restless, as he keeps thinking of people to blame for (Mohbad) death.

“In the past few days, I have tried my best not to carry my phone and type anything, but Mohbad won’t let me rest, knowing I’m the only one who can make his spirit calm by making those of them who made him live in fear and almost with nothing to feed on never also get rest,”

The artist called for the arrest of Sam Larry and the entire Marlians group, asking the Nigerian police officers to “fish” these people out. He warned that if the police did not carry out their tasks, he would do it illegally “street”.

Portable, another Nigerian artist, has spoken out about the hypocrisy of the Nigerian music industry and everyone claiming to fight for Mohbad.

In his Instagram post, Portable stated that the images he’s been seeing of celebrities’ posts of Mohbad give him a headache. He asked each celebrity to bring in one lawyer, totalling 70 lawyers, to fight for justice for Mohbad.

“This one wey all these celebrities just dey post Mohbad since dey give me a headache. You all should provide us with 70 lawyers if you truly want justice for him. We no see any actions; everyone just dey shout online say them want justice. Oya provide us 69 lawyers, I go add my own join,” he said.

Temmie Ovwasa’s allegations about her ex-record label boss Olamide

Since ex-YBNL signee Temmie Ovwasa revealed how dark the music industry is and her ill experience with ex-record label boss Olamide and his wife, the singer-songwriter has been under fire from Pheelz and fans who have chosen to support Olamide.

In a recent post on her Instagram story, Temmie Ovwasa revealed that Olamide cheated on his wife with a young lady who was a presenter at the time. She narrated the scenario of a 19-year-old girl from Ajayi Crowther University whom she met at Olamide’s house.

“I still remember that girl’s name, and this wouldn’t be my business if you didn’t make me a part of it unprovoked.”

She accused her ex-boss of making her perform menial tasks like sharing lipstick for his girlfriend, Maria Okan’s brand, as giveaways, knowing how interactive she (Temmie) was with his wife.

“Dropped me smack in the middle of chaotic cishet women who would do anything for male validation. I just wanted to sing,” she lamented.

Singer Teni reveals she witnessed her father killed in front of her

Nigerian singer and performer Teniola Apata has opened up about her trauma in the latest podcast episode with public figure Taymesan.

In Tea with Taypod, the Lanke singer revealed that she witnessed her father’s death at two years old, and it has since changed her life’s trajectory. The artist spoke with the show’s host, Taymesan, about the gunmen who barged into her home and shot her dad.

“Growing up with my father passing at such a young age, the trauma of losing my father at a young age affected me,” she said.

“Him passing away robbed me of a father figure. It made me have trust issues growing up because the gunmen came into our home purposely to kill him.”