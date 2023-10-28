Movie in the Park Experience is bringing its 9th edition to the Capital City of Abuja

Movie in the Park Experience

Movie in the Park Experience is bringing its 9th edition to the Capital City of Abuja. After dominating Lagos and Ibadan with captivating movie experiences, the highly anticipated cinematic event is moving all the way to Abuja for its second Halloween edition. 

The Halloween themed edition will be held at the Riverplate Park, Wuse 2, Abuja and will feature a movie screening, networking, food , drinks and After Party. Billed to start at 5pm with the movie screening at 7pm, the event will have major Abuja influencers in attendance, a horror movie showing as well as exciting performances from artistes to keep the attendees engaged through the event. 

The after party will also be anchored by the best DJs in the country.

Speaking on the decision to move the event to, the show’s curator, Ihechi Opara said that while ‘the decision to have MIP at Abuja wasn’t an easy one because we are used to the Lagos market and we know not giving lagosians an Halloween edition might be very disappointing for them, we also feel like it is necessary for Abuja to experience this as there’s no edition as exciting as an Halloween edition. Nonetheless, we have something equally as great for lagosians in December’. When asked what Abuja residents can expect, he added ‘they can expect the best movie experience of their lives. That’s it in short!’ 

This edition is sponsored by Star Radler, Jameson, Desperado, Pepsi, Commingle, Trace Naija, Abuja Kulture, Twenties Tribe and Ynaija. 

