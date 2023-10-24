Unwind Fest: Connecting Industry Leaders, Creators, and Tech Enthusiasts.

[LAGOS, NIGERIA] – [October 7, 2023] – The Unwind Fest, a new 3 day festival connecting Africa’s brightest minds in tech and creativity, is set to debut on November 3-5, 2023 at various locations across Lagos, Nigeria.

YellowLyfe has designed this to foster collaboration and innovation, while providing a glimpse into the future of Africa’s tech and creative industries. This will happen through 3 different events during the festival.

**Day 1: Industry Mixer** Exclusive.

Date: November 3rd, 2023

Location: Victoria Island.

An exclusive gathering of 50 famous influencers and 50 individuals eager to connect with these influential figures. This will bring together various Nigeria influencers from diverse industries and will encourage networking and collaboration through speed networking and team bonding activities.

**Day 2: Creators Unwind**

Date: November 4th, 2023

Location: Vogue Beach, Victoria Island

A day dedicated to content creators, where they can network, share ideas, and unwind in a creative atmosphere. We know creators live online, now we’re bringing them offline. Creators Unwind will provide content creators with a serene and inspiring environment to relax and ignite their creative sparks. This is an opportunity for Nigerians to meet their favorite content creators, TikTokers, YouTubers and Instagram influencers.

Day 3: Tech Unwind

Date: November 5, 2023

Location: Artisan Backyard, Victoria Island

Tailored for tech professionals, this last day offers opportunities for networking, play, and connecting with fellow tech enthusiasts. An offshoot of our classic Tech Unwind events, Tech Unwind at Unwind Fest promises to be an amazing time for tech professionals to meet and interact with colleagues in various companies and industries.

The festival, powered by YellowLyfe and organzied by vibrant people across industries, with deep roots in media, marketing, finance, and tech {Chiamaka Friday, Micheal Oladele, Caleb Akpaegho, Seyi Olaniyan } .

“We are excited to bring together Africa’s brightest minds at The Unwind Fest,” said Seyi Olaniyan The Convener.

“This event is a unique opportunity for attendees to learn about the latest trends and developments in tech and creativity, while also building relationships with the people who are shaping the continent’s future.”



The festival will feature a variety of programming, including keynote addresses, experiential activities, games, and networking opportunities. Attendees will have the chance to learn from and connect with some of the most influential people in Africa’s tech and creative scene, including:

“The Unwind Fest is not another knowledge-sharing event,” said Chiamaka Friday, Project Coordinator

“It’s a platform for industry leaders, emerging talents, and enthusiasts from diverse backgrounds to connect, build relationships, and inspire each other. We believe that these connections are essential to driving innovation and shaping the future of tech and creativity in Africa.”

The festival is a must-attend for anyone who wants to stay ahead of the curve and be a part of the next wave of innovation on the continent.

“I’m excited about the amazing things we will achieve with Unwind Fest, particularly with Tech Uniwnd. The impact that collaborative, networking and bonding events like this will have on the Nigerian tech space is great!” – Seyi Olaniyan, Convener Unwind Fest

Throughout the festival, there would also be:

Exhibition Booths: Companies and organizations showcasing their offerings.

Networking: Informal spaces for impromptu meetings and organized discussions.

Interactive Installations: Engaging creative/tech-related installations and art.

Game Activities: Fun and competitive games to add excitement and interaction.

After Party Experience and Live Performances.

These additional activities are designed to enhance the festival experience for all attendees. The exhibition booths will provide an opportunity for attendees to learn about the latest products and services from leading companies and organizations in the tech and creative industries. The networking lounges will offer a relaxed and informal setting for attendees to connect with each other and share ideas.

Register today and get your tickets to The Unwind Fest, the premier event connecting Africa’s brightest minds in tech and creativity!

Click here to get your tickets!