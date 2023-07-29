WhatsApp Introduces New Instant Video Messaging Feature

In a recent blog post, WhatsApp, the company now owned by Meta, announced the launch of an innovative instant video messaging feature. This new capability takes advantage of WhatsApp’s voice message capability and allows users to send short, personal videos directly within chats.

The process is designed to be simple and user-friendly. Users can easily switch to video mode by tapping and then recording videos by holding the button. For added convenience, a hands-free recording option is available by swiping up to lock and record videos without having to hold the button continuously.

Videos sent through this feature are protected with WhatsApp’s renowned end-to-end encryption, ensuring messages remain secure and private.

Upon receiving video messages, they will play automatically in chats, but the sound will be muted. Tapping on the video will activate the sound and allow recipients to view the video message with audio.

WhatsApp has already started rolling out this exciting feature, and it will be available to all users in the coming weeks.

This instant video messaging update follows WhatsApp’s recent introduction of the chat-locking feature, enhancing privacy and security for users. Additionally, in May, the messaging service unveiled the capability to edit sent messages, offering users more control over their conversations.

With these continuous updates and new features, WhatsApp remains at the forefront of providing a seamless and secure communication experience for its vast user base.

