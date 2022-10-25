WhatsApp is currently down, Users experiencing difficulties sending and receiving messages

You are not alone if you tried and failed to send a WhatsApp message this morning. The enormously popular site, which has over 2 billion users globally, has been plagued by significant gremlins, preventing thousands of users from using the platform. When attempting to chat, many people simply see the clock indicator on their messages, indicating that they haven’t been sent.

The issues appear to have started at 8.20 am BST, and many individuals are still unable to use the site, with many saying that their accounts are unavailable.

It is presently unknown what is causing the issues, but Down Detector, which monitors web faults throughout the world, has received over 13,000 reports, indicating that this is a serious issue for the Meta-owned corporation.

Along with reports on Down Detector, users have flocked to social media channels to express their displeasure with the outage.