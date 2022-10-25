Portable storms out of a gig in Italy after insulting fans because they refused to spray him money

Portable let down his international admirers by declining to perform at an event.

The controversial performer who was compensated to perform in Italy rushed out of the venue when the audience refused to spray him money

A video from the event depicts Portable hurling abuses at the audience and demanding that they shower him with cash before he performs.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CkIRj5SA3h1/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

The Zazuu star told them to use their phones and borrow money if they didn’t have any.

When he did not receive the required response, he stormed off the stage and to his parked car outside the venue.

Fans followed him to his car to demand that he return to the stage to perform, but he insisted that they must first shower him with money before he will do so.

Portable got into the car and left the area while his crew kept angry fans from touching him.

