Duchess Meghan of Sussex reveals she is 43% Nigerian

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, has revealed that she is 43% Nigerian.

Mirrors reported on Tuesday that Markle made this known in the most recent edition of her podcast, Archetypes, when she expressed a wish to discover more about her heritage.

Markle spoke with American actress Issa Rae, Nigerian-American author Ziwe Fumudoh, and lecturer Emily Bernards in this episode.

The Duchess of Sussex then revealed that an ancestry test found that she is 43% Nigerian.

She said, “I just had my genealogy done a couple of years ago.”

When her guests asked her to share what the results entailed, the Duchess said, “I’m 43% Nigerian,” to the shock of Ziwe, who responded, “No way!”.

Ziwe further asked, “Are you serious? This is huge. Igbo, Yoruba, do we know?”

The Duchess of Sussex then answered, “I’m going to start to dig deeper into all of this because anyone that I’ve told, especially Nigerian women, are just like, what?”

The podcast revelation was the first time Meghan opened up about her ancestral background on the public stage.