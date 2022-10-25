Enjoying House of the Dragon on Showmax? Here are some similarities between the HOTD and GOT Characters.

Game of Thrones was a cultural reset. It’s unarguably one of the greatest series of all time – even if fans did not like how the last season panned out. With how well Game of Thrones entranced its viewers, it’s no surprise that millions of GOT fans worldwide are glued to their screens for its prequel, ‘House of the Dragon’, streaming on Showmax.

The series spin-off is giving fans major flashbacks, with viewers anticipating which of these characters are similar to their favourite GOT characters. Here are some similarities between the HOTD and GOT Characters.

Daenerys and Rhaenyra

Daenerys Targaryen was one of the main characters of Game of Thrones who became destined to rule the Seven Kingdoms after her brother’s death and when she hatched the dragon eggs. Rhaenyra Targaryen, unlike Daenerys, was the heir to the Iron Throne. However, they both had to become strong women to claim their thrones.

King Robert Baratheon And King Viserys Targaryen

King Robert Baratheon was the King that ended the Targaryen dynasty when he successfully rebelled against the Mad King, Aerys Targaryen. Although he got the right to the throne through conquest, he was not fit to be King, as he allowed others to rule in his stead. His death led to the War of the Five Kings.

King Viserys Targaryen was also the King of the Seven Kingdoms, and his death led to the Targaryen Civil War, known as the Dance of the Dragons.

Queen Cersei Lannister And Queen Alicent Hightower

Queen Cersei Lannister was married off to King Robert Baratheon to strengthen the bonds between the Lannisters and the Baratheons, but she became more than a chess piece after the death of her husband and sons as she ruled the Seven Kingdoms.

Lady Alicent Hightower also started as a chess piece following the order of her father to keep King Viserys company while he was grieving his wife, Aemma. Alicent went on to become Queen.

Lord Tywin Lannister and Lord Corlys Velaryon

Lord Tywin Lannister and Lord Corlys Velaryon were the wealthiest and most influential men in the Seven Kingdoms during the reigns of the Targaryens and Baratheon.

Tywin Lannister was the Hand of the King during the reigns of both Joffrey and Tommen Baratheon, while Corlys Velaryon was married to Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen and led the House Velaryon.

Lord Stannis Baratheon and Prince Daemon Targaryen

Stannis Baratheon is Robert Baratheon’s younger brother who by right, should have been the King of the Seven Kingdoms after Robert’s demise.

Stannis was not only the rightful heir, but he was also a great fighter just like Prince Daemon, King Viseyrs Targaryen’s younger brother, who, according to the then custom and tradition should have been King. But, the right was taken from him.

