We will kill and bury many until we win the elections in 2023 – Borno APC Chieftain; It will be “the miracle of the century” if Peter Obi wins – Mamora | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

We will kill and bury many until we win the elections in 2023 – Borno APC Chieftain

It will be “the miracle of the century” if Peter Obi wins – Mamora

Nigeria’s health sector heading towards crisis as doctors are leaving in large numbers

Flood disaster: 40 die 382 communities hit, 50,000 persons affected in Niger – NSEMA

Lagos govt orders inquest into Bimbo Ogbonna’s death

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss:

We will kill and bury many until we win the elections in 2023 – Borno APC Chieftain

Mohammed Ali Gajiram, a member of the Borno State House of Assembly for the All Progressives Congress, stated that the party was willing to kill as many people as necessary to win the upcoming 2023 elections in the state.

The politician of Kanuri ancestry made this threat public while addressing an audience supposed to be party members at an event.

Some of his followers argue that Mr. Gajiram was misinterpreted, however, in the video, he was recorded saying in Kanuri: “If they dare come out, there is no one as brave as them. Let them come out, we’ll beat them blue-black with sticks. Let them come and see, even the last time they came, it was because we weren’t in town, but now we’re back, let them come and meet us. If we do not deal with them, we’re not born lawfully.”

Then, he concluded his address by asserting that the APC must win the 2023 elections, even if it means killing so many people.

It was clear from his statements in the video that he was labeling members of another political party as Boko Haram offspring who cannot be trusted with state power.

Mr. Gajiram is a member of Borno State’s Nganzai Local Government Area’s governing APC. He is both a politician and an Islamic scholar.

It will be “the miracle of the century” if Peter Obi wins – Mamora

The Minister of Science and Technology, Olorunnimbe Mamora, has stated that Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate Peter Obi’s victory in the general election next year will be a “miracle of the century.”

Mamora made these remarks on Tuesday during an appearance on Channels Television’s Political Paradigm.

According to the Minister, Obi is an independent candidate who has no chance against the other candidates.

“What I see, with all due respect, is what you can call an independent candidacy in the Labour Party.

“To the best of my knowledge, even in America, no independent candidate has ever won the presidency. They can win the Senate or the House of Representatives.

“So, it will be a miracle of the century.

“I won’t dismiss it, but it doesn’t seem like it will cause havoc in this system at the end of the day,” Mamora said.

Obi will be up against top contenders like Asiwaju Bola Tinubu (All Progressives Congress) and Atiku Abubakar (Peoples Democratic Party) in the 2023 poll.

Nigeria’s health sector heading towards crisis as doctors are leaving in large numbers

It is no longer news that Nigeria has a doctor-to-patient ratio that is more than five times lower than the World Health Organization’s (WHO) recommendation. This approaching disaster appears to have overwhelmed government officials, who lack a comprehensive plan to address it.

Despite this deplorable trend, the country continues to lose hundreds of physicians annually to brain drain, with a significant number migrating to the United Kingdom (UK).

The huge departure of healthcare professionals, particularly doctors, pharmacists, and nurses, has become a major issue in the country. Recall that early this year, the Medical and Dental Consultants Association of Nigeria (MDCAN) reported that more than one hundred of its members had departed the nation within the previous twenty-four months.

In the past eight years, at least 5,600 Nigerian medical doctors have migrated to the United Kingdom (UK), according to health officials.

Uche Rowland, president of the Nigerian Medical Association, cited the amount last week at a symposium on the brain drain in Nigeria’s health industry and its consequences for health care delivery.

The Nigerian government committed less than five percent of its annual budget to the health sector, according to Rowland, who cited this fact as one of the reasons why experts are leaving the nation.

“The government has its priorities, but we need to balance the equation and get serious about health investment,” he said.

Flood disaster: 40 die 382 communities hit, 50,000 persons affected in Niger – NSEMA

The Niger State Emergency Management Agency, NSEMA, has reported that 40 people have died as a result of flooding in different sections of the state.

The agency said that 382 villages across 21 of the state’s 25 Local Government Areas were affected by floods.

In a statement signed by the Director General of NSEMA, Alh. Ahmed Ibrahim Inga, in Minna, it was reported that 50,000 people have been affected and 40 deaths have been documented.

According to him, “In line with our mandate of providing succour to victims of flood and other disaster related issues, the state governor ,Alh Abubakar Sani Bello , through the agency flagged off distribution of relief materials to all the affected areas across the State in Kuchiworo Community in Lavun Local Government Area.”

Inga sympathized with flood victims for their losses and reassured them that the Agency, with the cooperation of the National Body NEMA and the State Government, will not rest on its laurels in offering palliative measures to alleviate their suffering.

Food supplies such as bags of rice, maize, beans, groundnuts, and red oil are among the relief items distributed to victims in the state, along with beds, buckets, clothing, mugs, and baby diapers.

Then, Inga urged the community members to take advantage of the State government’s agricultural policies, which permit farmers to engage in dry-season farming to offset their losses.

Lagos govt orders inquest into Bimbo Ogbonna’s death

Yesterday, the Lagos State Government requested a coroner’s investigation into the death of Bimbo Ogbonna, who purportedly died lately from serious fire injuries caused by domestic violence.

Recently, the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Moyosore Onigbanjo, SAN, issued the direction, stressing that a comprehensive inquiry will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

Bimbo Ogbonna, the wife of Lagos auto dealer Ikechukwu Ogbonna, alias IVD, died on Saturday as a result of injuries she sustained in a fire that broke out in their home. Her family has demanded justice for her untimely death.

The mother of five was allegedly murdered by her husband in a well-documented incident of domestic violence, according to the family.

However, Onigbanjo promised the public that every effort will be made to determine the cause of death.

He said, “A Coroner’s Inquest has immediately been requested in line with Sections 14 and 15 of the Coroners’ Systems Law, Laws of Lagos State 2015, to determine the cause and circumstances of death.

“The findings of this investigation will be made public in due course and appropriate sanctions meted out to anyone found culpable.”