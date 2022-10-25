Pastor Adeboye rechristened me Abraham and declared me father of nations – Tinubu; Ooni of Ife weds sixth wife, rumoured to marry seventh in coming weeks | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Pastor Adeboye rechristened me Abraham and declared me father of nations – Tinubu

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss:

Pastor Adeboye rechristened me Abraham and declared me father of nations – Tinubu

Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the APC, has claimed that he was renamed Abraham by Enoch Adeboye, a renowned preacher and pastor of the popular Redeemed Christian Church of God, in an effort to deflect concerns caused by his selection of a fellow Muslim as running mate.

The former governor of Lagos State stated that the general overseer of the RCCG named him father of nations on the day his wife, Remi, was ordained as a pastor in the RCCG.

“The day my wife was ordained a pastor, I was there. Pastor Adeboye gave me the name Abraham,” Mr Tinubu said. “I said what’s the meaning? He said father of nation.”

Mr. Tinubu disclosed this while speaking with the Kano chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria, on Monday.

Christians have criticized Mr. Tinubu’s selection of Kashim Shettima, the former governor of Borno State, as his running mate, claiming that the ruling APC has an objective to Islamize Nigeria.

Tinubu’s ally and APC leader, Lawan Babachir, had warned that Christians would vote against the APC, branding the same faith ticket as “satanic.”

In a classified note to President Muhammadu Buhari, the State Security Service reportedly warned that Mr. Tinubu’s choice of vice-presidential candidate for the 2023 presidential race will spark a sectarian crisis that might destabilize Nigeria.

Peter Obi cannot win, Obidients will soon run out of steam – Obaseki

The Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, has stated that the Labour Party and its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, cannot win the general election in 2023.

Obaseki said this on Monday during the opening of the Edo State Peoples Democratic Party Campaign Council in the state.

He also criticized Obi’s supporters, who are commonly referred to as “Obidients,” stating that they will eventually lose steam.

He stated that Nigeria will fall apart if the APC wins the presidency in 2023.

“People who say they are Obidients, of course they will be but they will run out of steam. We know how to manage elections, how many people have been able to do what we are doing? They can’t even form their campaign council not to talk about having a timetable for election, you get it.

“So, this election is ours to lose and the grace of God we will not lose it. We now need to quickly set up our own and then see how we can help other PDP states,” the governor said.

Atiku doesn’t want me to campaign for him – Wike

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State asserts that Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar does not want him to campaign for his election.

On Monday in Port Harcourt, the governor made this statement during the opening of the PDP governorship campaign office and the PDP campaign council.

Governor Wike accused Atiku of adding PDP members from Rivers State to his campaign council without the “participation of the governor.”

According to him, this indicates that Atiku does not want him and other Rivers residents to campaign for him.

He said “the presidential candidate entered Rivers State and picked those he wants to pick without the contribution of the governor.

“So they said they don’t need me to campaign for them, that they don’t want Rivers people to campaign for them, will you force yourself?

“I have never seen how people will disrespect a state like Rivers State and go and choose those who are enemies of the state.

“So they don’t want us to campaign, let’s campaign for those who want us to campaign for them.”

FCT increases security in Abuja in response to a US terror attack alert

The FCT Administration (FCTA) has upped the degree of security in Abuja, the capital of Nigeria.

The ministry urged citizens to remain calm, assuring them that security agencies are diligently working to maintain law and order.

Muhammad Sule, the Director of Information, stated in a statement that the appropriate precautions had been taken to protect lives and property.

On Monday, FCT Minister Muhammad Bello presided over an emergency meeting, as reported by the spokesperson.

Bello instructed law enforcement to do everything in their ability to protect FCT citizens from assaults.

However, the FCTA debunked the claim that certain schools have closed.

Bello asked locals to cooperate with security officials by providing credible and timely information.

The ministry urged citizens and visitors to engage in lawful activities.

“Security agencies have been fully mobilized to checkmate any form of intrusion into the FCT”, the statement added.

Operation Darkin Gaggawa, a Counter Terrorism Incident Simulation Exercise, was also unveiled by the Nigeria Police on Monday.

Both Tuesday and Wednesday will feature drills at the Force Headquarters in Abuja. Residents should anticipate hearing gunfire and explosions.

Ooni of Ife weds sixth wife, rumoured to marry seventh in coming weeks

The Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi, broke a new milestone on Monday morning when he married for the sixth time in a private ceremony at Magodo Estate in Lagos.

Temitope Adesegun, an Ijebu princess, became the Ooni’s new bride.

As with past weddings, the Ooni was missing; however, the new queen entered the royal wedding arena with majesty and was greeted by the Ogunwusis, kings and chiefs of the Ife kingdom, in royal fashion.

Videos that leaked online from the celebrations depicted the relatives of the new bride entering the palace and many rites and prayers were performed for her.

Ife has witnessed six weddings in less than two months, including the most recent addition to his royal brides’ number.

The Ooni is rumored to marry his seventh wife in the coming weeks.

On September 6, the Ooni wed his first wife, Mariam Anako, in a grand ceremony held at the palace in Ile Ife, Osun State.

This news comes nine months after his ex-wife, Silekunola Naomi, acknowledged that their three-year marriage had terminated.