Weekend Recap: Here’s What Happened Over The Weekend 

The weekend was filled with exciting news from the Nollywood corner, exciting arrivals in the political scene, child birth announcements and an anticipated autopsy announcement.

Atiku hires U.S lobbying firm ahead of 2027 elections

Nigerian actor and model Jidekene announces wedding plans

Comedian ‘Cute Abiola’ welcomes second child

Autopsy reveals cause of death of afrofuji singer, ‘Destiny Boy’

Over 500,000 Nigerians reportedly registered to join ADC

Atiku Hires U.S Lobbying Firm Ahead of 2027 Elections

Ex-Vice-President Abubakar Atiku has reportedly hired a Washington-based lobbying firm Von Batten-Montague-York, L.C., on a 12 month deal ahead of the 2027 elections, in order to boost his image.

The deal was reported made around March 9th, and 10th, 2026 and comes after Atiku discussed his intents to move as a potential contender for the 2027, Nigerian elections amid internal turmoil in the ADC party after INEC announced derecognization of factions led by David Mark and Nafiu Bala.

Nigerian Actor and Model Jidekene Announces Wedding Plans

Jidekene, a Nigerian actor and model known for his roles in ‘living in bondage’ and ‘Kambili: the whole 30 yards,’ has announced his marriage. The actor took to his Instagram account to share the news, with pre-wedding pictures of himself and his wife-to-be, captioning it “Wedding Bells, To Have & To Hold.”

Jidekene has received support and well wishes from his colleagues and fans since the announcement.

Comedian ‘Cute Abiola’ Welcomes Second Child

Nigerian skit maker, and comedian ‘Cute Abiola,’ has welcomed a second child with his wife. The skit maker shared the news through an Instagram post, with heartwarming photos from their maternity shoot, featuring himself, his wife, and their eldest son.

Although the gender of the new baby was not disclosed, he described the arrival of the child as a ‘Priceless gift’ and has received support and well wishes from his colleagues and supporters. The couple who have been married for 5 years, tied the knot in a private ceremony in Ogbomosho, Oyo State, in 2021 and welcomed their first child in 2023 while in Saudi Arabia.

Autopsy Reveals Cause of Death of Afrofuji Singer, ‘Destiny Boy’

The young artist who began his career as a back up dancer for Fuji Superstar, Pasuma, passed away in January at age 22, of what many termed as an unknown cause. His death also reportedly came after a series of illnesses, however according to a recent autopsy report, he passed away from drug use complications.

The consultant anatomic pathologist on his case reported that the singer and dancer died from aspiration pneumonitis caused by the ingestion of harmful substances, with the inclusion of meth and tramadol. The final toxicology reports detected high levels of drugs in his system.

Over 500,000 Nigerians Reportedly Registered To Join ADC

The National Publicity Secretary of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Bolaji Abdullahi has reported that over 500,000 Nigerians registered to join the party between April 1st and 5th. In a tweet made on X (Formerly Twitter) the secretary shared that the onslaught of registrations had come after the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) decision to de-recognise the ADC leaders.

Responding to INEC’s decision, the ADC spokesman in a statement said “the electoral body acted under pressure from a government panicked by the opposition momentum, despite its efforts to destroy all opposition parties and foist a one-party rule on Nigeria.” Which encouraged the party to share the numbers of Nigerians supporting and registering under ADC.