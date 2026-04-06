Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Air Peace to Launch London Flights from Ogun’s Gateway Airport

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Air Peace to launch London flights from Ogun’s Gateway Airport

Easter Bloodshed: 16 Nigerians killed in Benue, Borno, Kaduna, and Katsina States

FG moves to clear ₦3.3 trillion power sector debt to boost supply

‘No royalties and no safety net’: Patience Ozokwor speaks on Nollywood struggles

Bimbo Ademoye debunks rumors of using tears to promote films

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Air Peace to launch London flights from Ogun’s Gateway Airport

Air Peace plans to begin international flights from Gateway International Airport to London this summer, targeting both Gatwick Airport and Heathrow Airport.

Chief executive Allen Onyema said the airport’s modern facilities, including a 4-kilometre runway, can accommodate large aircraft such as the Boeing 777.

Governor Dapo Abiodun added that plans are underway to expand the site with a conference centre and hotel, positioning it as a major hub for business, tourism, and cargo operations.

Easter Bloodshed: 16 Nigerians killed in Benue, Borno, Kaduna, and Katsina States

Fresh violence disrupted Easter celebrations in parts of northern Nigeria, leaving at least 16 people dead and many displaced across Benue State, Kaduna State, Katsina State, and Borno State.

In Benue, attackers killed 10 residents in Gwer East communities, while in Kaduna, gunmen stormed churches in Kachia, killing five and abducting 31 worshippers who were later rescued by troops.

Katsina recorded the death of a police officer during bandit attacks, while suspected Boko Haram fighters struck a community in Borno, burning homes and forcing residents to flee.

FG moves to clear ₦3.3 trillion power sector debt to boost supply

Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved a plan to settle ₦3.3 trillion in long-standing debts in the power sector under a financial reform programme.

The debts, accumulated between 2015 and 2025, have strained the electricity supply. So far, 15 power plants have signed agreements worth ₦2.3tn, with ₦501bn already raised and ₦223bn paid out.

According to the government, clearing the backlog will improve power generation and reliability. Officials say the move is expected to restore investor confidence, support gas suppliers, and create a more stable electricity system.

‘No royalties and no safety net’: Patience Ozokwor speaks on Nollywood struggles

Patience Ozokwor says the lack of royalties in Nollywood leaves actors financially vulnerable, with many relying only on one-off payments.

She explained that, unlike actors abroad who earn ongoing income from past work, Nigerian performers receive little after production, a gap she says has pushed some veterans into hardship.

Ozokwor added that the old marketer-driven system worsened the issue. However, she noted that platforms like YouTube are changing things, allowing actors more control over content and earnings. Ronke Oshodi Oke also highlighted this shift.

Bimbo Ademoye debunks rumors of using tears to promote films

Bimbo Ademoye has dismissed claims that her emotional videos are a publicity tactic for her movie releases.

The actress came under criticism after reacting to issues affecting her latest YouTube film. She said her response was genuine, stressing that she invests time, effort, and money into production rather than emotional gimmicks.

Ademoye also revealed challenges, including content theft and production setbacks, noting that she usually handles them privately. She insisted she is focused on quality work and warned against assumptions that her emotions are used to gain sympathy or attention.