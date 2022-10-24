Actress, Nneoma Ukpabi, suspended by Nigeria Actors Guild following fraud allegations

The Actors Guild of Nigeria, AGN, has suspended Nneoma Ukpabi, the Imo state AGN chairman.

This comes after a young, aspiring actress called Nneoma out for taking N400,000 from her to register as an actor.

She further claimed that the actress subjected her to other forms of violence, abuse, and mistreatment.

In response to the event, the AGN president, Emeka Rollas, declared in an Instagram post that the actress has been suspended pending an inquiry into the charges.

However, he summoned Nneoma to defend herself before the disciplinary committee.

The president wrote, “I got this report on how this lady was treated, I followed the matter up through the Delta State chairman to draw a conclusion that the boys were complicit with Nneoma on this matter. No new member or any human deserves to be treated in this manner.

We have just suspended Nneoma Ukpabi indefinitely until she and her accomplices are brought to book and she clears herself before the National Disciplinary committee,” he wrote.

