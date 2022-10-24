Rishi Sunak emerges new UK Prime Minister

British politician Rishi Sunak has been elected Prime Minister of the United Kingdom after competitor Penny Mordaunt failed to gain the required 100 nominations from her fellow MPs.

Mr. Sunak received overwhelming backing from Tory MPs, allowing him to take over as Prime Minister.

Sunak will be the country’s first Prime Minister of Indian origin.

Ms. Mordaunt dropped out of the election at the last minute this afternoon because she couldn’t get 100 of her colleagues to vote for her.

The former Chancellor seized an early lead in the Tory leadership election, having lost the previous one to Liz Truss just weeks before.

MPs flocked to Mr. Sunak’s side within hours of Ms. Truss’ departure announcement last Thursday, MPs flocked to Mr. Sunak’s side.

However, his chances of moving to Downing Street were significantly reduced when Boris Johnson launched an unofficial return attempt.

The former Prime Minister jetted back to London from his lavish vacation in the Dominican Republic to rally support.

Tory heavyweights are divided into two groups, with James Cleverly and Priti Patel supporting Boris and Grant Shapps and Kemi Badenoch supporting Rishi.

Ms. Mordaunt trailed the pair over the weekend, with only about two dozen MPs supporting her campaign.

Mr. Johnson dropped out of the campaign late Sunday night.

The former Prime Minister insisted he had the numbers to put the Conservative membership to a vote.

But he threw in the towel after MPs overwhelmingly supported Mr. Sunak.