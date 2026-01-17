Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Court Blocks Rivers’ Impeachment Move and Stops Action Against Fubara

Court blocks Rivers’ impeachment move and stops action against Fubara

EU delisting set to boost Nigeria–Europe financial relationship

ADC vows 2027 election showdown, says Tinubu must go

Fear of deportation pushes migrants to UK streets

Fatal clashes mar Uganda vote as Museveni nears another term

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Court blocks Rivers’ impeachment move and stops action against Fubara

Legal action has stalled efforts to impeach Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his deputy, Ngozi Odu, after a High Court in Port Harcourt issued a temporary restraining order. The ruling stops the state’s chief judge from receiving or acting on any impeachment notice.

Justice Florence Fiberesima granted the order after separate suits filed by the governor and his deputy. She barred the chief judge from setting up a panel to probe alleged misconduct for seven days.

The court also approved substituted service of the order, allowing documents to be pasted at the House of Assembly and served at the chief judge’s chambers.

EU delisting set to boost Nigeria–Europe financial relationship

Nigeria’s exit from the European Union’s high-risk list on money laundering and terrorism financing is expected to make financial dealings with EU countries easier and cheaper. The change removes the stricter checks previously applied to Nigerian-linked transactions.

The Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit said individuals, businesses, and banks will no longer face enhanced due diligence, helping trade, investment, and cross-border payments flow more smoothly. This comes at a key moment for global commerce.

NFIU chief Hafsat Bakari said the decision reflects Nigeria’s financial reforms and strengthens global confidence in the country. She added that it positions Nigeria as a more reliable partner for European markets and investors.

ADC vows 2027 election showdown, says Tinubu must go

Nigeria cannot be rescued while President Bola Tinubu remains in office, the African Democratic Congress has said. The party insists that removing him in the 2027 election is the only path to reclaiming the country.

The ADC spokesman, Bolaji Abdullahi, argued that power has been hijacked under the current administration. He said there was no realistic situation in which Nigeria could move forward with Tinubu still in charge.

Abdullahi also criticised the conduct of those in government, accusing them of ruling with what he called the language of banditry. He further alleged that laws passed by the National Assembly had been altered, describing the claim as unprecedented.

Fear of deportation pushes migrants to UK streets

Tougher immigration rules in the United Kingdom have forced some undocumented Nigerians and other Africans to sleep in waste bins and on the streets to avoid arrest and deportation. The clampdown followed the UK government’s 2025 immigration overhaul, known as the Plan for Change.

Authorities have already deported dozens, including Nigerians and Ghanaians, with the Home Office confirming the removal of failed asylum seekers and foreign offenders. Officials say migration rules will keep tightening to cut numbers and strengthen borders.

A viral video showing an African man sleeping in a bin highlights the fear gripping migrants. Nigerians in the UK say many now avoid their homes, choosing the streets over the risk of deportation.

Fatal clashes mar Uganda vote as Museveni nears another term

At least seven people were killed overnight in central Uganda after Thursday’s presidential election, police confirmed on Friday. Early results show President Yoweri Museveni leading with over 75% of votes from 59% of polling stations.

Police spokesperson Lydia Tumushabe said officers acted in self-defence after groups she described as opposition supporters attacked a police station and a vote-counting centre. About 25 people were arrested during the clashes.

Museveni, in power since 1986, is seeking a seventh term. He has won every election since direct voting began in 1996, often by wide margins. Another victory would extend his rule beyond 40 years.