Weekend Recap: Here’s What Happened Over The Week

This week has been filled with exciting news on all fronts, from award nominations, to music release and even a long awaited movie adaptation, the Nigerian entertainment media has been beaming with positive energy this week.

Ayra Starr, Wizkid And Other Afrobeat Stars Dominate MOBO Awards Nominations

Afrobeat stars were the highest nominated artists at the just announced MOBO awards nominations, with Ayra Starr, Wizkid, Tiwa, Davido and Rema being nominated for the 2026 Music of Black Origin at the awards.

Ayra Starr is the most nominated Afrobeat artists, with two major nominations for Best African Music Act, alongside a nomination for Best International Act.

Burna Boy Headlines AFCON Finale Concert

The CAF (Confederation of African Football) announced Burna Boy as the headline artist for the finale concert for the 2025 AFCON, which was the 16th of January.

The Grammy-winning Afrobeat star took the stage at the OLM Souissi Fan Zone in Rabat, Morocco and delivered an electrifying performance.

The concert also featured performances from artists like Stonebwoy, Stormy and Jaylan.

Mercy Aigbe, Iyabo Ojo, Odunlade Adekola Announced As The Cast For Nollywood Adaptation Of “Baba Segi”

Mo Abudu took to Instagram to share the news of the Nollywood adaptation of the popular Nigerian book by Lola Shoneyin, “The Secret Lives Of The Wives Of Baba Segi.”

The movie is slated to hit the big screen by December 2026 with Mercy Aigbe, Iyabo Ojo, Odunlade Adekola, Bimbo Ademoye and Kunle Remi amongst others being the cast members for the hit book adaptation.

Afrobeat Singer L.A.X Proposes To Longtime Girlfriend

Damilola Afolabi popularly known by his stage name “L.A.X” proposed to his long time girlfriend, Ella over the week.

The couple who have been together for years now shared videos of their engagement to Instagram and have received love and support from their fans and supporters.

Wizkid And Asake Release Long Awaited Single

The Afrobeat duo who promised fans a joint EP last December have released a song titled “Jogodo.”

While Wizkid and Asake have not given any new information on the EP which was teased by Wizkid at an interview last year, with the release of this single fans are still in anticipation of the EP from both artists.

The song made its debut on the Nigerian chart at number 3.